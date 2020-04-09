Schaeffler places 350 million euro green Schuldschein loan

Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has placed its first Schuldschein loan, raising a total of approximately 350 million euros in the current difficult market environment. 300 million euros of the proceeds of the Schuldschein loan will be used exclusively to refinance a portfolio of sustainable projects in accordance with the Schaeffler Group’s “Green Finance Framework”.

“This successful debut on the Schuldschein market in the current very difficult environment is a key building block of our financing strategy. The Schuldschein helps diversify our investor base and broadens our current financing mix. It also lends additional strength to the Schaeffler Group’s solid liquidity position,” states Dietmar Heinrich, CFO of Schaeffler AG.

Schaeffler will use its recently issued green Schuldschein loan tranches to refinance a portfolio of projects focusing on products for zero-emission mobility such as electric motors and electric axles as well as products for generating climate-friendly energy using wind power. Additionally, the instruments will be used to invest in making Schaeffler’s worldwide production more sustainable with respect to minimizing waste and waste water and reducing energy consumption. The proceeds assigned to the green project portfolio had already been fully allocated when the Schuldschein was issued.

The Schuldschein transaction consisted of tranches with three-, five-, and eight-year terms. The tranches were offered with fixed as well as variable interest terms. The transaction was marketed digitally via the vc trade financing platform and underwritten by Bayern LB, Helaba, ING, and UniCredit. ING acted as “green advisor” as well.

Schaeffler AG’s „Green Finance Framework“ and its independent evaluation by Sustainalytics is available from Schaeffler AG’s website: Schaeffler Group Green Finance

