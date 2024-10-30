Schaeffler opens state-of-the-art technology center in Herzogenaurach

Successful completion of technology center at company’s headquarters in Herzogenaurach

Schaeffler AG has opened a cutting-edge technology center at its headquarters in Herzogenaurach. Around 90 million euros were invested in the construction of the technology center. The build was completed on schedule in two years and five months. The technology center has a footprint of more than 18,000 square meters and brings together core areas of expertise in materials science and materials engineering. These are vitally important for the development of technological innovations in the fields of electric mobility, battery technology and hydrogen.

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, explains: “The cutting-edge technology center in Herzogenaurach testifies to our company’s commitment to Germany as an industrial base and is a beacon of outstanding innovative strength and development excellence. These are qualities that have set Schaeffler apart for decades. Through the new technology center, we aim to bring innovations in promising growth areas to fruition even faster. This is part of our mission to form the leading motion technology company.”

Technological milestone at company headquarters

The newly opened technology center can accommodate a workforce of around 340 and consists of 15 laboratories covering measuring, testing and calibrating systems and material, chemical, coating and nano technologies. The focus is primarily on solutions that facilitate the energy and mobility transition. In the new laboratories, research activities will concentrate on materials science and materials engineering, for example innovative coatings for solid state batteries or Schaeffler hydrogen bipolar plates. Moreover, an EMC laboratory allows the electromagnetic compatibility of electronic components like Schaeffler’s innovative power electronics to be tested. These tests are crucial for electric mobility, as they help to make products safer and more resistant to electromagnetic interference.

The entire office space was set up in accordance with “new work” principles and creates a work environment that fosters collaboration and interdisciplinary teamwork. The building meets the most stringent requirements for sustainability and has been certified to the DGNB (German Sustainable Building Council) gold standard. For example, it uses waste heat from production processes for heating.

Uwe Wagner, Chief Technology Officer of Schaeffler AG, says: “Innovative materials are extremely important for sustainable solutions in the field of motion technologies, for example in electric mobility, robotics or wind power. The technology center in Herzogenaurach will set benchmarks and strengthen our global R&D network in the long term.”

The new technology center’s “Motion Hub” is a separate area where the company will present its realigned range of products and services – which resulted from the acquisition of Vitesco Technologies and now features eight product families – to customers, suppliers and employees.

SOURCE: Schaeffler