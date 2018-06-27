Schaeffler: Efficient gear shifting thanks to innovative actuator solutions

At the 18th International VDI Congress “Drivetrain for Vehicles”, Schaeffler is presenting its solutions for internal combustion engine, hybridized, and electrified powertrains. In addition to the innovations from Schaeffler’s product portfolio, the focus this year is also on the highly-integrated electromechanical actuator for multi-speed electric axles and the integrated parking lock actuator.

Energy efficiency plays a decisive role in the development of hybrid and electric vehicles, but how can all the components in the powertrain utilize their full potential in terms of energy? Schaeffler is providing the answers to this question at the 18th International VDI Congress “Drivetrain for Vehicles”. The focus this year is on highly innovative actuator solutions, including the actuator for multi-speed electric axles (EAA) and the integrated parking lock actuator (PLA). “With its transmission actuator portfolio, Schaeffler is playing an important role in making hybrid and electric vehicles fit for the future”, says Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive OEM at Schaeffler. “By using our decades of expertise in the development of powertrains, we can optimally meet individual customer requirements and can develop energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions for all kinds of electrified powertrains.”

Schaeffler’s electric axle actuator (EAA) will go into volume production this year and is an example of how transmission actuators are used in hybrid and electric vehicles. The EAA is based on the proven active interlock transmission actuator with integrated interlocking, but operates without a selector axis. The key feature: The two adjustment motors are controlled only when gears must be engaged or disengaged. Except for a minimal idling current, this actuator has almost zero energy losses. As an expert system partner, Schaeffler not only provides the hardware but also develops the software to ensure optimum performance in the entire system.

Schaeffler’s integrated parking lock actuator (PLA) was developed as an efficient actuation module for the parking lock function in electric vehicles. This actuator has a weight of less than only 460 grams and requires very little installation space. This means that it can be integrated into electric axle systems or dedicated hybrid transmissions in an optimum manner. The reduced complexity of the parking lock’s mechanical system in the transmission also ensures above-average durability of more than 150,000 load cycles per unit.

Images: Schaeffler

Schaeffler’s electric axle actuator (EAA) for particularly energy-efficient actuation of multi-speed electric axle systems.

The Schaeffler parking lock actuator (PLA) can be easily integrated into existing electric axle systems or dedicated hybrid transmissions.

