Schaeffler and Symbio confirm the effective creation of Innoplate, their new Joint Venture to produce fuel cell bipolar plates and start of production early 2024

Four months after the initial agreement, Schaeffler and Symbio, a Faurecia and Michelin hydrogen company, announced today the effective creation of Innoplate, their 50/50 joint venture (JV), following the completion of customary regulatory clearances.

Located in Haguenau, in the French Alsace region, Innoplate will produce fuel cell bipolar plates for global mobility and energy solutions. The preparation of the building and ordering of equipment have started in line with the target to start operations beginning of 2024.

By leveraging the leading know-hows and expertise of its parent companies in mass production of metallic bipolar plates and in fuel cell technology, respectively, Innoplate intends to industrialize production at large scale and accelerate the manufacturing of next generation BPP for the entire proton exchange membrane fuel cell market, thus enhancing performance, capacity, and cost competitiveness, to support a solid uptake of market adoption.

With Innoplate, Schaeffler and Symbio materialize their commitment to build technological and industrial leadership in Europe, supporting Europe’s strategic determination to secure technological sovereignty in the Hydrogen Economy.

