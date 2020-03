Schaeffler AG has postponed its annual general meeting originally scheduled for April 17, 2020, in Nuremberg due to the growing spread of the coronavirus and the resulting ban on mass events.

The new date for the annual general meeting will be announced shortly. That date will fall within the first eight months of the current year as required by stock corporation law. Invitations to the annual general meeting will be issued with the statutory notice period.

SOURCE: Schaeffler