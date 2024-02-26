Renault: Scenic E-Tech electric voted The Car of the Year 2024

Scenic E-Tech electric awarded The Car of the Year 2024 by European jury

Scenic E-Tech electric has been voted The Car of the Year 2024. The results were announced at a ceremony at the Geneva International Motor Show (Switzerland) on Monday, 26th February.

After the first round of voting last November, Scenic was chosen as one of seven finalists: BMW 5-series, BYD Seal, Kia EV9, Peugeot E-3008/3008, Renault Scenic, Toyota C-HR, and Volvo EX30.

The trophy winner was chosen by a jury of 58 motoring journalists from 22 countries. Scenic came in first place with 329 points, thus becoming the seventh Renault vehicle to be donned with the prestigious title ‘The Car of the Year’, following the Renault 16 (1966), Renault 9 (1982), Clio (1991), Scenic (1997), Megane (2003), and Clio (2006).

“Winning the prestigious ‘The Car of the Year’ award is a great source of pride for everyone at Renault Group and the Renault brand. This recognition demonstrates that we have made the right choices: record-breaking range, generous and inviting roominess, all with a closely managed environmental footprint! When you add in the driving pleasure and ‘voiture à vivre’ equipment such as the new Solarbay panoramic sunroof or the latest generation OpenR Link system with integrated Google systems, Scenic has all the right features to shore up its position on the European EV market.” Fabrice Cambolive, CEO Renault Brand

A full-electric vehicle developed on the medium AmpR platform (formerly CMF-EV), Scenic E-Tech electric is designed for working people looking for versatility. Zero emission, agile, light (1,890 kg) and compact (4.47 m long), Scenic is in its element on city roads. For long journeys, Scenic boasts up to 625 km of range (WLTP), comfort, a spacious interior, and tech-enhanced driving pleasure.

The entry-level price for Scenic E-Tech electric sits under €40,000, with access to government subsidies in countries where incentive schemes are in place. Orders are already open, and the first vehicles will arrive in the Renault network very soon.

SOURCE: Renault