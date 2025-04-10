Scenic E-Tech electric: new features to make the EV life simpler and more pleasant than ever

Scenic E-Tech electric, the all-electric family car, is adding new features and equipment offer its customers ever more value and enable them to make the most of their EV experience

Scenic E-Tech electric is the new-generation family car: it’s all-electric, sustainably designed and packed with helpful, intuitive technology, developed by Ampere. It’s also lightweight (1,890 kg), compact (4.47 metres long) and a pleasure to drive in cities and on long journeys (up to 625 km WLTP range).

Beyond its bold and modern upgrades, Scenic is truer than ever to its long-standing purpose as the household’s main car for everyday drives as much as long journeys, along or with your family. Quality of life on board is built into its DNA. And Scenic E-Tech electric, which was named The Car of the Year 2024, promises a drive in a class by itself that everyone will enjoy sharing.

As all the other models in its electric line-up, Renault is constantly enhancing Scenic E-Tech with new features and equipments to take full advantage of the EV experience.

Smooth and relaxed driving with One Pedal

Scenic E-Tech electric versions with regenerative braking systems and steering-wheel paddles now include One Pedal. Besides adding a fifth regeneration layer, the system enables you to speed up, slow down and stop at signs or red lights using only the pedal on the right, without touching the one in the middle – which is of course still available in case you need to brake harder. This technology developed by Ampere has several other upsides: besides smoother and less demanding driving in cities, it reduces brake-pad wear and optimises energy harvesting.

One Pedal may be retrofitted onto vehicles that already have steering-wheel paddles (with a free-of-charge update at a Renault network garage or over the air).

New 11 kW and 22 kW bidirectional chargers for extra convenience

Scenic E-Tech electric now comes as standard with an 11 kW AC two-way charger, which can handle any power rating from 3 kW (single-phase) to 11 kW (three-phase). A new 22 kW AC bidirectional fast charger – enabling an 80 km top-up in 30 minutes at public stands – will be available as an option by summer 2025.

Vehicle-to-load capabilities to power household appliances

With a power-to-object two-way V2L adapter, Scenic E-Tech electric can also power a coffee machine or barbecue, or charge an electric scooter, for example. The car’s battery, in other words, can provide as much power as a 220 V outlet at a maximum output of 3.7 kW. You can also set the minimum battery charge you need for your next drive, to avoid it dropping below that level, on the openR link system or My Renault app.

Vehicle-to-Grid capabilities to lower electricity bills

The V2G system available in France, combined with bidirectional charging, can feed electricity back into the grid to lower a home’s electricity bill. The intelligent Mobilize powerbox stand charges the car’s battery when energy is plentiful (and therefore cheaper), stops charging during peak hours (when it is more expensive) and can transfer energy back into the grid.

The Mobilize power V2G bidirectional charging service combines four complementary features:

An 11 kW or 22 km AC bidirectional charger with V2G capabilities.

A Mobilize powerbox verso bidirectional charging stand.

A Mobilize electricity contract, by The Mobility House (only available in France), which exclusively supplies certified carbon-neutral energy and automatically controls bidirectional charging, enabling subscribers to monetise the energy it feed backs into the grid.

The My Renault app, to schedule bidirectional charging.

Plug & Charge: easier charging at compatible DC stands

With the Plug & Charge service, which will soon be linked to the Mobilize Charge Pass, Scenic E-Tech electric drivers will be able to use compatible DC charging points without a membership or payment card. All you have to do is plug your car into the stand: the stand will instantly recognise the car and start charging it, then link to the My Renault app to process payment – which saves a considerable amount of time!

Mobilize Charge Pass works at more than 800,000 public charging points in 25 European countries, and its flexible monthly subscription with no strings attached offers preferential rates at numerous fast-charging networks.

Enhanced equipment on Esprit Alpine and Iconic

In Esprit Alpine finish, the front seats now come standard with electric adjustments in 6 directions (longitudinal, height, and tilt), in addition to the already present electric lumbar adjustment and heating function. The driver’s seat is also equipped with a massage function.

The iconic version now offers two interior ambiances with brand new refined textile upholstery (partially bio-sourced TEP): standard titanium black upholstery accompanied by decorative inserts in Alcantara® on the doors and dashboard, and pure cool grey upholstery offered as an option, also incorporating decorative inserts in linden wood. The front seats and rear bench have been redesigned to enhance lateral support. The heated passenger seat is now electrically adjustable, while the driver’s seat retains its heating, massage, and electric adjustment functions.

Driver recognition for a warmer welcome and added safety

The Esprit Alpine and Iconic trims now come with a camera built into the left-side A-pillar. It recognises the driver and adjusts the settings associated with their user profile (their favourite radio stations and media content, seat and wing-mirror positions and the apps they have downloaded to openR link).

The driver recognition system switches on every time the car starts. You need to create a user profile using the multimedia system screen and the on-board camera will then record your traits. All the data is stored in the vehicle (none is transferred to outside servers).

This camera also plays an essential role in keeping the driver and passengers safe. It connects to the Take a Break! app, developed by Ampere and available from the openR link app catalogue, which picks up signs suggesting the driver is tired. If it detects yawning, frequent blinking, heavy eyelids or unusual head movements, the system warns the driver and suggests a well-deserved break. This app exemplifies Renault’s commitment to safety and to developing new, helpful and exclusive features.

Continuously enhanced connectivity

Designed and developed by Ampere, the openR link multimedia system comes with Google’s top services and apps, including Maps with the EV route planner.

Google services, which are expanding all the time, currently include:

Planning a journey on Google Maps on your smartphone then displaying it directly in the car’s multimedia system.

Instantly recalculating your route and stops if you change your plans.

Highlighting the building you are going to on Google Maps, to help you find your bearings when you reach your destination.

Highlighting the route that will use the least battery charge among the suggested options.

Enhancing your EV experience with peer-to-peer assistance: you can post messages and photos then retrieve them on the multimedia screen, for example to help other users locate a charging station.

Community warnings (traffic jams, hazards, closed roads and other issues on your route).

Various functionalities brighten up life on board during stops to charge or for any other reason. The driver can for instance switch their powered seat to Relax mode in the presets and opt for an adjustable-intensity massage to relax completely.

With built-in Google Play, Renault vehicles provide an ample selection of onboard apps to treat customers to a more exciting experience. The more than 50 available apps cover a broad spectrum of entertainment and other services. Nextory, one of them, envelops passengers in audiobooks (France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Austria). Canal+ (France, Poland, Switzerland) and TF1+ (France, Switzerland, Belgium) offer a choice of video content. Prime Video[1] also has an extensive catalogue of films and shows. Music and podcast aficionados can enjoy Podium (Spain) and Radio France (France, Belgium and Switzerland). Sports enthusiasts can keep up with the news on L’Equipe for Renault (in France) and AS (in Spain). This app library is growing non-stop to bring drivers and passengers an ever more immersive connected experience.

Connected maintenance optimises servicing

Scenic E-Tech electric now includes the connected maintenance service. So you don’t have to worry about when the next trip to the garage is due or if it’s time to replace your brake pads.

Servicing: customers can plan their trips to the garage based on their provisional maintenance schedule and maintenance log. Then they can book an appointment at their convenience on the My Renault app.

Custom alerts: if something in the vehicle requires their attention, customers are warned (by e-mail, text message and the My Renault app) and can call the helpline or consult user guides. They can also check their vehicle’s overall health in real time on the My Renault app [2] .

. Part wear prediction[3]: Renault has set up mechanisms to assess part condition, predict wear and advise customers if they have to replace them the next time they come to a garage.

Range of accessories for extra comfort and convenience Renault offers a selection of accessories designed to make everyday life easier and take convenience to the next level. These include an adaptive centre console, a multipurpose removable armrest that doubles up as a backpack, an organiser with a choice of storage compartments and a tablet stand, a protective device for booster seats on the rear bench, floor mats, snow chains, alarms and more. Other features that make daily life simpler with an EV include the power-to-object bidirectional V2L adapter (which can power small household appliances) and the storage space in the boot floor (the higher floor is easier to reach and the compartments below it can be used to stow cables and devices).

The Aero Cargo Box™ is Renault’s way of making Scenic even more versatile. It latches onto the towbar and can carry an additional 310 litres – on top of the boot’s 545 litres. With an Aero Cargo Box™ you can still open the tailgate. And it’s aerodynamic: you can drive up to 80 km more than with a roof box.

Versions, options and pricing