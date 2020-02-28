Scania’s L-series now paired with the 7-litre engine

Scania’s kneeling L-series has all the capabilities that are required of a truck designed for urban areas. With the introduction of the DC07 engine also for the L-series, the load-carrying capacity now increases by some 360 kilos. It is available in three diffe­rent power outputs: 220, 250 and 280 hp.

With the introduction of the L-series cabs in 2017, Scania made a strong mark in the urban heavy commercial vehicle segment. This was something new – a modularised, low-entry truck with all the capabilities that characterise Scania but with the driver – and boarding – brought down to street level. The L-series affords excellent cross-cab access and relieves physical driver strain while also enabling them to really interact with others, eye-to-eye, in busy traffic environments.

“Initially, we primarily focused on certain applications with slightly heavier operations by offering the L-series with our five cylinder, 9-litre inline engines,” says Stefan Lindholm, Senior Product Manager, Scania Trucks. “However, what assumed already from the outset was later confirmed. There is a demand for solutions based on the lighter and more flexible 7-litre engine as well.”

True Scania

The Scania DC07 was first introduced in 2017 and initially only offered in combination with Scania’s P-series cabs. It is a light-weight, robust and modern inline six engine with a swept volume of 6.7 litres. It offers up to 1200 Nm of torque already from 1050 r/min in its most powerful 280 hp iteration. It features Scania’s in-house designed exhaust gas aftertreatment system with SCR-only technology and can be fitted with engine-driven PTOs. The DC07 was immedi­ately praised by media and customers alike for its smooth performance, low noise and fuel-efficiency.

“Yes, it was very well-received,” confirms Lindholm. “It’s Scania’s smallest truck engine in a long time. But it still carries all the well-known brand characteristics: class-leading fuel-efficiency, our low-rev philosophy and the ability to run on 100 percent HVO or FAME, out of the box, with up to 90 percent carbon-dioxide reduction.”

