Scania unveils the Super 11 engine – a lighter, more efficient solution for high-​performance transport

With a compact footprint, up to 7 percent fuel savings and Scania’s signature engineering intelligence, the new Super 11 engine expands the Super powertrain portfolio to meet the needs of weight-sensitive and energy-efficient applications

Scania’s latest innovation, the Super 11 engine, brings a new level of performance and flexibility to the 11-litre segment. Positioned between the established 9-litre and 13-litre engine platforms, the Super 11 offers up to seven percent improved fuel efficiency compared with Scania’s current 9-litre engine, and is 85 kg lighter than the Super 13 engine. This allows transport operators to increase their payloads in weight-critical operations without compromising on power, fuel efficiency or reliability.

“This engine opens new possibilities for energy-efficient and cost-effective transport. It’s lighter, leaner and more flexible, yet it still carries the strength and reliability for which Scania is known. It’s a smart choice for operators who need to balance performance, payload and sustainability in their daily work,” says Ayyoob Zarmehri, Product Manager, Trucks Sales and Marketing at Scania.

Engineered with fuel economy and durability in focus

Available in three performance steps – 350 hp (1,800 Nm), 390 hp (2,000 Nm) and 430 hp (2,200 Nm) – the Super 11 complies with Euro 4, 5 and 6 emission standards. It delivers performance across a wide range of transport applications, from urban logistics to regional haulage.

The Super 11 also benefits from sharing 85 percent of its components with the tried and tested Super 13 engine, maintaining Scania’s engineering DNA while being tailored to a different operational fit.

Maintenance intervals are up to 30 percent longer than Scania’s 9-litre engines when using LDF-5 engine oil, which helps operators increase uptime and reduce overall service costs.

Innovative technology beneath the surface

The Super 11 features various key improvements that are the result of years of testing of technical innovations. The new engine is equipped with Scania’s own cam phaser technology for variable valve timing, enabling real-time engine thermal management and improved combustion performance. This is combined with new engine software and balance shafts for reduced vibration and a robust engine brake, which offers up to 344 kW through Scania’s Variable Valve Brake (VVB) system. It all adds up to an engine that delivers a smoother, more comfortable driving experience. Scania’s patented turbo dosing system also improves AdBlue usage and further enhances engine efficiency.

Cleaner operation from day one

The impressive fuel efficiency savings and lighter weight are already compelling arguments for the new engine’s sustainability credentials, but a further element is that the Super 11 is compatible with both HVO and FAME. This enables operators to lower their emissions footprint without investing in new infrastructure. It is a solution that supports both operational goals and long-term sustainability targets.

One engine, multiple applications

Compact, lightweight and powerful, the Super 11 is designed for a wide range of transport operations, including:

Tipper and bulk transport

Fuel and volume goods transport

Refuse collection and temperature-controlled transport

General cargo

Hooklift and Flatbed with crane

Recovery and fire engines

“The Super 11 engine represents the next generation of intelligent transport. It combines the best of Scania’s engineering with the efficiency and adaptability that today’s operators demand. Whether in the city or out on longer routes, this engine is built to perform – mile after mile,” says Ayyoob Zarmehri.

The Super 11 engine will be available for purchase from June 2025.

SOURCE: Scania