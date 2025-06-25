Scania to supply 60 new battery-​electric city buses to the South Australian state government

Landmark agreement builds on Scania’s existing strong relationship with South Australia, and contributes significantly to the state’s sustainability and electrification targets

Scania will be supplying 60 battery-electric city buses to the Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT), part of the South Australian state government.

The new vehicles – which will be produced later this year with the first tranche of deliveries in November 2025 – are Scania K-series two-axle low entry buses for urban use in the city of Adelaide, with the body supplied by Volgren. Each of the buses has a seating capacity of 43 passengers and a maximum range greater than 400 kilometres.

All of the vehicles will feature Scania’s full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, which are designed to address interactions with other road users. The systems increase road safety by supporting the driver to keep the vehicle in the right position, while also controlling the speed and distance from other vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The agreement includes options for additional buses per year through to June 2029, in a deal that further reinforces Scania’s strong position in sustainable transport solutions in Australia.

“This order is not only strategically significant for Scania; it also demonstrates the strength of our ongoing partnership with DIT,” says Steven Godbold, Contract Manager Government Bus – SA/TAS, Scania Australia.

Anna Ställberg, Head of Urban Solutions at Scania Group, adds, “This landmark deal means Scania will support South Australia’s transition to a cleaner, more sustainable public transport network, while also increasing our penetration of the Australian electric vehicle market.”

It marks the beginning of the state’s commitment to electrify its fleet of over 1,000 buses, with 825 Scania vehicles already in service.

SOURCE: Scania