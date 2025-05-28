Scania to start deliveries of new electric buses to northern Sweden

In 2024, Scania secured an order for electric buses to be deployed in and around Åre, Sweden, a region where temperatures can vary some 60°C during the course of a year

In 2024, Scania secured an order for electric buses to be deployed in and around Åre, Sweden, a region where temperatures can vary some 60°C during the course of a year. The buses – built on the battery electric platform that was launched in October 2023 and recently expanded with a three-axle variant – are now to be delivered and put into operations.

Electric buses are now a standard in many tenders, and Scania aims to expand its presence in this segment, with the new platform – consisting of the initially introduced two-axle variant and the recently launched three-axle variant – playing a crucial role in these ambitions.

“We listened to the market and developed an electric bus platform that meets today’s transport needs. This order demonstrates that customers and authorities appreciate its benefits,” says Anna Ställberg, Head of Urban Solutions at Scania. “In addition to having zero tailpipe emissions, the buses are also equipped with the latest road safety technology, including new advanced driver assistance system functionalities.”

With deliveries starting this summer, the initial batch includes two-axle low-entry buses of the Scania Fencer f1 model, equipped with four battery packs. In the second step, three-axle low-entry Scania Irizar i3 buses with five battery packs will follow at the turn of the year. Delivered through a collaboration with local Scania dealer Berners and operator Connect Bus, the buses will be used in both city and suburban operations to make the local public transport system more sustainable as well as safer. The fourteen electric buses will be charged using local and sustainable hydro power.

“Connect Bus is looking forward to receiving the first batch of electric two- and three-axle buses from Scania. With this order, we are investing in a healthier living environment and taking the next step to making zero emissions the new standard,” says Jonas Kempe, CEO, Connect Bus.

Electric Scania buses are already in operation nearby and have proven to run smoothly despite the region’s temperature variations, ranging from +30°C in summer to -30°C in winter.

SOURCE: Scania