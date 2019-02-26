Scania starts industrial operations in Thailand

Scania is strengthening its presence in Thailand and Asia, with a new assembly facility for trucks and bus chassis in the Bangkok Free Trade Zone. The new factory, which also holds a manufacturing facility for truck cabs, is the biggest investment in production that Scania has made outside Europe and Latin America.

Scania Group Thailand is a fully cross-functional set-up and includes employees from Scania´s Production and Logistics, R&D, Purchasing as well as Sales and Marketing organisations. The facility covers a surface of 33,900 square metres and the total investment in the factory is THB 800 million (EUR 23 million).

Scania’s vision for Asia is to strengthen its business in the region.The new factory in the Bangkok Free Trade Zone is a cornerstone of these regional expansion plans.

“With this new industrial establishment and with local suppliers, we can now build Scania trucks and buses according to global specifications, with Thai origin. It gives us completely new prerequisites for our growth in the ASEAN Free Trade Area,” says Gustaf Sundell, Managing Director for Scania Group Thailand.

“By increasing our local presence, we are now able to quickly respond to customers’ demands, and make sure that we provide the best transport solution for each customer,” he continues.

In addition to the new facility, Scania has established a regional headquarters in Thailand, to support Scania’s distributors throughout Asia and Oceania in developing business in their markets.

SOURCE: SCANIA