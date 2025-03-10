Scania reports strong operational and financial performance along with continued sustainability progress

Scania continued performing strongly, increasing both sales and earnings to record levels. The Annual and Sustainability report published today details Scania’s financial, social, and environmental performance in 2024

Scania continued performing strongly, increasing both sales and earnings to record levels. The Annual and Sustainability report published today details Scania’s financial, social, and environmental performance in 2024.

Summary of the full year 2024:

Scania Group net sales grew by 6 percent to SEK 216.1 billion (204.1)

Adjusted operating income reached SEK 30.4 billion (26.0) and adjusted operating margin was 14.1 percent (12.7)

Deliveries increased by 6 percent to 102,069 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 266 units (246)

Revenue from the service business increased by 3 percent

Order intake decreased by 4 percent to 81,012 vehicles

Summary of the fourth quarter 2024:

Scania Group net sales decreased by 4 percent to SEK 57.4 billion (60.0)

Adjusted operating income reached SEK 7.7 billion (7.4) and adjusted operating margin was 13.3 percent (12.3)

Deliveries decreased by 3 percent to 28,014 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles amounted to 77 units (57)

Revenue from the service business increased by 3 percent

Order intake increased by 10 percent to 24,599 vehicles

Strong operational and financial performance

Scania delivered another year of strong financial results in 2024, achieving record sales and earnings. For the first time, vehicle deliveries exceeded 100,000, driven by stable production and a successful reduction of the order book to more normal levels. To support transformation and growth, Scania made major investments in research and development, and in finalising its upcoming industrial hub in China.

Despite a more cautious truck market in Europe due to high inflation, Scania leveraged the excellence of the Super driveline to boost both Scania and customer profitability. As a result, Scania’s European market share grew by over 2 percent, to 17.8 percent. In Latin America, Scania’s market share increased to 17.3 percent, and demand remained strong, especially in Brazil. Scania’s global production system with hubs in Europe and Latin America effectively balances regional market fluctuations.

“I am very proud of the Scania colleagues. Despite many challenges, we delivered an outstanding operational and financial performance,” says CEO, Christian Levin.

Scania’s new software platform is designed to adapt to future customer needs, enabling exceptional functionality growth. While implementation challenges caused delays, the company is addressing them head-on. Additionally, scaling up battery-electric truck production has been complex, impacting the company’s decarbonisation efforts. With demand for its premium battery-electric trucks rising rapidly, Scania is expanding its supplier network to enhance resilience and accelerate deliveries.

Scania’s decarbonisation journey continues

In 2024, Scania made significant advances towards a sustainable transport system through infrastructure investments, innovative solutions, and strategic partnerships.

The company also made strong progress in decarbonisation, and has now cut operational emissions by 47 percent through green electricity, decarbonised logistics, and lower energy use. This puts Scania on track to surpass its 2025 goal of a 50 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

For Scope 3 emissions—those from vehicles in use—Scania has achieved a 12 percent reduction. Despite the significant improvement from last year, it remains short of its 2025 target. The company is intensifying efforts in driver coaching, renewable fuels, and vehicle optimisation, to narrow the gap to a 20 percent reduction.

Looking ahead, Scania has also set new 2032 targets across all scopes: a 50 percent emissions reduction in its operations and a 45 percent cut from vehicles in use, compared to 2022 levels.

“Scania’s commitment to decarbonising our business in line with science stands firm. Setting new targets is a proof point of our high and industry-leading ambitions,” says Christian Levin.

Scania has today published its 2024 Annual and Sustainability Report, prepared with inspiration from the CSRD’s European Sustainability Reporting Standards ahead of the 2025 requirements. The report is available on scania.com

SOURCE: Scania