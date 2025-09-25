Scania reaches new heights in decarbonisation and operating economy at Busworld

Visitors to the Scania stand will meet a company that’s going all-in on sustainable and cost-effective people transport, with recently launched electric solutions as well as the new Super powertrain platform and the plug-in hybrid variant all on show

Scania lines up at Busworld Europe with a truly exciting array of products, including new additions to its already comprehensive portfolio that will attract great industry attention and put the company in a strong position for the future of people transport.

Not only will Scania showcase its extended e-mobility offering, including the Scania 3-axle low-entry electric bus platform launched in April in the form of a Scania Irizar i3, it will also launch a brand-new electric product during the Busworld event itself.

Besides this, the company will exhibit its brand-new powertrain platform for coach applications, which comes in both a combustion engine version – the Scania Super – and a plug-in-hybrid (PHEV) version. With the new solutions, operators in the travel segment can benefit from market-leading efficiency with exceptional fuel and emission savings, plus compliance with zero-emission zones.

Visitors will also have the chance to take a test ride in the Scania Irizar i6S Efficient PHEV outside the hall at Brussels Expo; the PHEV will be taking part in the Busworld Vehicle Awards, too. At the Scania stand inside they will see and experience a wide range of solutions that are designed to cover customer needs within both the urban and travel segments, with the additional presence of the Scania Touring LBG/LNG – the winner in the Coach category of the Sustainable Bus Awards 2025.

“We are coming to Busworld to present our most advanced portfolio yet, with solutions fit for future transport requirements that are extremely competitive in terms of both sustainability and operating economy, and which cover a full spectrum of operational needs,” says Tobias Siöström, Marketing Communications Manager, People Transport Solutions at Scania.

“In a time of technological change and uncertainty, we know that our customers are facing a range of challenges. With a now revitalised and extended portfolio, backed as always by Scania’s strong services and solutions offering, we will help them meet those challenges.”

“And while we have launched several new solutions in the weeks and months leading up to Busworld, we still have one more truly exciting product to present to you on site!”

A team of Scania experts will be available at Hall 4, Booth 404 during the six-day event in Brussels from 4th to 9th October 2025, to share their knowledge, answer questions and show participants the features and benefits of our latest innovations. Scania vehicles will also be displayed at the stands of several of the top bus and coach industry bodybuilders.

In addition to this, Scania will take an active role in the Busworld Europe 2025 Congress, not least in the conference ‘Long Distance Operations: The Future of Coach’.

SOURCE: Scania