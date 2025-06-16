Scania launches MCS rapid charging solution at EVS38 – a new era for heavy electric transport

Megawatt Charging System is up to two times faster than today’s CCS2 standard, promising 80 percent battery charge in less than 30 minutes

Scania, a global leader in transport solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Megawatt Charging System (MCS) for its trucks, with commercial availability from early 2026.

Promising much faster charging capability, MCS marks a significant step towards a more sustainable and efficient future for heavy-duty transport. As an international standard for fast-charging electric trucks, MCS is specified for a maximum current of 3,000 amperes, (Scania’s first MCS will deliver up to 1,000 amperes). Thanks to this technology, a truck can charge from 20 percent to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes – integrating seamlessly into drivers’ rest or break periods. This breakthrough makes long-haul electric freight not only practical but also profitable.

With MCS, Scania’s electric trucks can be charged with up to 750 kW, which is roughly two times faster than today’s CCS2 standard. This high-capacity charging requires innovative, safe solutions such as liquid-cooled connectors in the charger and enhanced communication protocols, ensuring stable and predictable operations.

“At Scania, our commitment to innovation drives us to develop high-capacity charging solutions for our trucks like MCS, which enables them to charge up to twice as fast as conventional standards,” says Daniel Schulze, Head of Scania eTruck Solutions.

“Our new charging technology not only ensures operational efficiency and reliability over long distances but also supports our goal of making sustainable transport a practical reality. With MCS-enabled trucks now available and a robust charging infrastructure across Europe, we are laying the foundation for a more efficient and environmentally friendly future in heavy-duty transport.”

Charging that’s cost-efficient, safe and easy to use

MCS also addresses another key pain point of today’s electrification transition: the cost of charging in terms of pricing and the time spent on the process, something that TRATON Charging Solutions, the dedicated eMobility Service Provider within the TRATON GROUP that includes Scania, sees as a crucial step.

“At TRATON Charging Solutions, we recognise that the success of electric heavy vehicles hinges on the availability of rapid public charging at a fair price. The MCS technology allows both public and private charging infrastructure to meet the demands of high-capacity charging, ensuring that operators can recharge quickly and economically. This is essential for keeping operations efficient and competitive, while supporting broader sustainability goals within the transport sector,” says Petra Sundström, Managing Director of TRATON Charging Solutions.

Launch and future roadmap

Scania electric trucks equipped with MCS will be available for order early in 2026. Simultaneously, extensive efforts are underway to build a robust charging infrastructure across Europe, with planned MCS corridors along key transport routes from 2025 onwards.

“Scania is also working with partners in the Milence initiative to establish 1,700 high-performance charging points across Europe by 2027. This infrastructure complements the existing mandate from the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation and enables operators to maintain high levels of reliability and efficiency over long-distance transport assignments.

“Predictable and reliable charging allows drivers to take legally mandated rest periods without risking delays, an essential factor in making electric trucks a competitive alternative to diesel, and critical for achieving global climate goals”, says Jorge Soria Galvarro, Senior Technical Adviser for Charging Infrastructure at Scania.

With a strong customer focus and clear leadership, Scania, as part of TRATON Group, continues to play a leading role in the electrification of heavy transport. From concept to reality, Scania has taken a comprehensive approach as a trusted advisor – analysing transport needs, planning charging infrastructure and overseeing installation and maintenance. A firm belief in collaboration and decisive leadership underpins everything we do to create smarter solutions and shape a more powerful, sustainable transportation system.

