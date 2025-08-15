Scania is doubling down on its efforts to drive the shift towards sustainable transport, with the launch of a Europe-wide electric truck roadshow

Never before have so many different types of electric trucks been showcased to such a wide variety of customers across Europe. All told, The electric journey: an optimisation road show will bring six different Scania electric trucks to 13 European cities between mid-August and mid-December, allowing customers and potential customers to see and experience these electric vehicles for themselves.

The events, which start in Denmark and end in Sweden after a 20,000km journey all over Europe, will also act as a conversation starter for battery charging strategies. There will be a chance to discuss the pros and cons of maximum battery capacity versus capacity that is optimised for individual customers’ specific operations. Meanwhile the trucks, which cover urban, tipper, hooklift, tractor and refuse collection applications, will be charged on multiple occasions during the tour at chosen charging points throughout the continent.

The roadshow underlines Scania’s unwavering commitment to electrification as the key way to achieve sustainable transport where infrastructure and technologies allow. It’s a bold new initiative in the company’s efforts to explain, promote and provide its solutions and ecosystem for electric transport.

“We understand that many operators still have questions and concerns about electric transport,” says Alexandra Österplan, E-mobility stream leader at Scania.

“So, rather than sitting back and assuming people will come to us, we are driving our electric trucks to where they are so they can see and experience for themselves the business benefits that electrification can bring, as well as address their queries about electric vehicle batteries and provide advice on charging technologies and strategies.”

“We know from the surprised, positive reactions that we have had from customers who test our electric trucks that seeing truly is believing, and we are convinced that this roadshow will win hearts and minds to make the switch to electric transport.”

A full list of the roadshow venues, the six Scania electric trucks that will be on show and the designated charging points can be found here.

SOURCE: PRNewsWire