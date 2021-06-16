Scania: Introducing long premium cabs for increased comfort

R and S series cabs can be specified with 270 mm extra length

“With the introduction of CR23 and CS23, Scania raises the bar for premium trucks even higher”, says Stefan Dorski, Senior Vice President, Head of Scania Trucks. “We will blend some of the capabilities from our Scania CrewCab into our premium cabs in the R and S series. By doing that we add generous space that brings extra comfort and opens up for a multitude of creative solutions”.

Scania’s decision to offer prolonged cabs built in small series is based on a persistent demand from several markets about cabs with added longitudinal space. The premium S-series is sporting a flat floor and is already praised for its spaciousness. With the added length, it will become something of a dream cab for those long-distance drivers who spend many nights away from home. They can for instance have Scania’s expandable bed that is 100 cm wide, without ever having to retract it.

The addition of 27 centimetres to the initial length of 200 cm (which is measured from the pedals to the rear wall) may sound minor but it is not: it represents an increase of more than 13%, something that definitely makes a difference and opens up for many ingenious solutions:

“The most obvious benefit is of course for long-distance drivers, they are always on the lookout for comfortable premium solutions”, says Dorski. “Whether they use the space for getting more roominess in general or for selecting a wider bed – or both – remains to be seen. Other users can be found in applications such as driving schools, defence trucks and recovery trucks. The latter will be able to transport passengers from broken vehicles”.

The extra space is created by adding existing cab components, which is possible thanks to Scania’s renowned modular system. The first deliveries to customers are scheduled to take place in Q32021.

“Scania’s plan is to have these cabs certified with a WVTA* in Q4 this year”, says Dorski. “Some countries will initially have these vehicles certified separately on their respective markets”.

*Whole Vehicle Type Approval

SOURCE: Scania