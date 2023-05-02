Scania interim report January-​March 2023

Overall global truck demand remains at a high level in Scania’s key markets, with the exception of Latin America where the weakening economy is affecting demand. For Scania’s buses and coaches, demand is gradually coming back from low levels after being hit hard by the pandemic. Order intake for Power Solutions is at an all-time high, driven by the strong momentum among OEMs. The high activity levels in the quarter were reflected in the service sales, which grew by 15 percent adjusted for currency.

“Despite continuing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, transport activity remained high, as did demand for our products. Our efforts to stabilise the production system have paid off, and I am proud to see Scania’s volumes to our customers are increasing in the first quarter. The higher volumes and improved capacity utilisation in production impacted operating income positively”, CEO Christian Levin comments.