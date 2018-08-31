Scania IAA 2018

At IAA in Hanover 20–27 September, the full Scania new generation truck range will be on display, including trucks for long-haulage, construction and urban applications – all alternatively fuelled.

Scania also takes a further step to the already broadest alternative offer in the market by introducing a plug-in hybrid distribution truck. This full range of alternative fuel trucks and buses is a manifestation of the increasing opportunities for decarbonisation.

