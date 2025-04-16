Scania extends battery-​electric bus portfolio with addition of three-​axle low-​entry alternative

With a new chassis variant that features the recently launched e-machine and charging options, plus new rear axle options, Scania provides bus operators with a compelling alternative for electrifying transport operations beyond purely urban applications

Scania has expanded its e-mobility offering by launching a 6×2*4 variant on the battery-electric bus platform introduced in 2023. The new low-entry variant is designed to meet the demands of medium and heavy-duty operations, and with an increased passenger capacity compared to the existing 4×2 LE BEV, it is suitable for city, suburban and shorter intercity routes.

Featuring a new rear axle as well as the recently launched e-machine and charging interface, all of which are also available for the existing two-axle, the three-axle variant offers a competitive solution that is both efficient and highly reliable.

The new electric chassis is built to deliver maximum performance under tough conditions throughout its service life, and its flexibility allows for adaptations to further fit both bodybuilder needs as well as customer demands.

The axle gears are designed for the best possible energy efficiency and long service life. Two new axle gears come with faster gear ratios and reduce internal losses, bringing improved efficiency. In addition, the new steered tag axle is situated behind the half shaft, and is designed to match the new rear axle. Steering using the last axle helps to distribute weight better and reduces the wear and tear of the tyres.

There are a number of key benefits to customers using the new 6×2*4 LE BEV variant in their daily electric transport operations. A robust chassis design helps increase the vehicle’s durability and thus extends its service life, while the flexible adaptation to specific applications makes a huge improvement to overall efficiency. The enhanced sub-frame of the bus minimises noise levels and improves driveability, making for a more comfortable journey for passengers and driver. Finally, the positioning of the vehicle’s components make maintenance simpler, reducing costs and boosting the operational availability of the bus.

“With a completely new e-machine, this three-axle electric variant is reliable, energy-efficient and powerful, thus providing excellent uptime, range, acceleration and startability, not least on steep slopes. And with the new rear position high-speed charging option and several more power nodes to choose from, it offers flexibility that translates to buses that fit local requirements,” says Carl-Johan Lööf, Head of Product Management for People Transport Solutions at Scania.

“As the momentum towards electrification keeps increasing, buses built on this platform will be competitive all around the world and can be utilised to expand electric operations to new types of applications.”

SOURCE: Scania