Scania chooses BlackBerry QNX for its next generation of vehicles

BlackBerry Limited today announced that Scania AB the Swedish provider of transport solutions, including trucks and buses, has chosen BlackBerry QNX to provide the safety certified operating system (OS) and hypervisor for its high performance computing platforms within its next electrical architecture generation in heavy goods vehicles, effectively building the high performance backbone on a single software base.

Scania has committed to use BlackBerry® QNX® software in three Electronic Control Units (ECU), including its digital cockpit, telematics, and central high-performance coordinator platform, to deliver a safe and secure foundation for software to be developed upon. Looking to the future, Scania’s usage of the QNX® OS will evolve into new domains increasing the importance for a standard OS and architecture for high performance ECU´s.

“We chose BlackBerry QNX due to the company’s history in safety certified embedded software, combined with its cybersecurity expertise,” said Mikael Adelsberg, Senior Vice President of Connected, Autonomous and Embedded Systems at Scania. “Using a single OS and hypervisor for high performance systems in the truck has huge economical and technical benefits to our operations and allows us to bring customer value to market quicker and more efficiently.”

BlackBerry QNX is trusted in more than 175 million vehicles globally and is deployed in embedded systems around the world across a range of industries including commercial vehicles, heavy machinery and other markets. It has been pre-certified to many industry safety standards including ISO 26262, IEC 61508 and IEC 62304, and has also been recognized by independent auditors at TÜV Rheinland as the world’s first ASIL D safety-certified commercial hypervisor.

“The commitment from Scania to take on increased responsibility of its vehicles’ software content is commendable, and we’re excited to see this replicated across the market,” said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. “This deal showcases why BlackBerry QNX is the OS of choice for OEMs and how our software and expertise are helping them design the safest, most secure and reliable software for their vehicles. We are helping clients around the world accelerate innovation as the electronic architecture of the vehicle evolves and the complexity of the software operating on our software increases.”

