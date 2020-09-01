Scania: Casilli pioneers gas-powered operations

Casilli Enterprise, an Italian transport and logistics company based in Nola, near Naples, recently upgraded its fleet with Scania R 500 and gas-powered Scania R 410 trucks.

“We’ve always welcomed innovations in our industry and believe that’s it’s fundamentally important to be a pioneer in reducing the environmental impact of heavy transport,” says, Managing Director Francesco Casilli. “We continue to invest in sustainability even as the national and world economy is severely affected by the global crisis. We’re convinced that it is only through investments that we can revive the economy.”

Casilli Enterprise has been operating in transport and logistics for four generations. It is managed by the brothers Francesco and Raffaele Casilli, along with their father Cosimo.

