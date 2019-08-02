Scania calls for a Climate Day and halts operations for sustainability training for employees

As a show of commitment to battling climate change and to reaching the goal of the Paris Agreement, Scania is calling for a Climate Day. The focus will be on conducting further training in sustainability for Scania’s employees.

“We have worked purposefully with sustainability and it has a profound impact on our products, our production and the way we do business,” says President and CEO Henrik Henriksson. “Now we are taking yet another step and we choose training as our course of action for our Climate Day since we believe that increasing knowledge about climate change is crucial to be able to deliver on the Paris agreement.”

Climate Day at Scania will take place on 20 September as a forerunner to the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York. On this day, operations at Scania’s head office as well as at production sites and local Scania units across the world will stop for one hour. During this hour, employees will learn more about climate change and the company will tap into the ideas of all the employees on how Scania can improve its work with sustainability in every aspect of its operations even further.

“Business has an important part to play in fighting climate change. We cannot stand idly by and wait for others to take action. I would like to challenge other companies to take action and hopefully we can generate great impact together”, Henriksson continues.

Scania is committed to driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Climate Day is another step in delivering on that mission. Scania continuously works to minimise emissions from its products. The ambition also applies to reducing emission levels generated from its own operations and transport footprint in these areas, Scania has, over the past years, committed to a number of targets:

To cut CO2 emissions by 50 percent from its land transport per transported tonne by 2025 (1)

To cut CO2emissions in its operations by 50 percent by 2025 (2)

To switch to 100 percent fossil-free electricity by 2020 (3)

To continue offering the broadest range of products on the market that run on alternatives to fossil fuel (4)

SOURCE: Scania