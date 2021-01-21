Scania and Westport Fuel System will cooperate in hydrogen research project

Scania has entered into a research project with Canadian Westport Fuel Systems, in order to try a High Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) fuel system using hydrogen to the latest Scania internal combustion engine (ICE).

The possibility of using an ICE as an energy converter for hydrogen is an interesting track to explore. It is a well-known and widespread technology that could be used in Scania’s current production systems, and that is what Westport is looking to enable with their HPDI.

A sustain­able trans­port system

Previously, Scania engineers have gained valuable insights from tests with hydrogen and fuel cells. Scania continues to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system with here-and-now-solutions as well as exploring new and future solutions where this research project is yet another example. “We look forward to the results of this research, and how it can guide us in future decisions. However, research is always complex and we expect it to take quite some time before we see the outcome,” says Eric Olofsson, Senior Technical Advisor at Scania Powertrain Research & Technology.

Looking forward to research results

As a supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels to the automotive industry, Westport is keen to see what this research brings: “Hydrogen use in an internal combustion engine with our HPDI fuel system could offer another cost-competitive pathway to reduce CO2 emissions from transportation,” says David M. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel Systems.

“We invested early on in hydrogen technologies, and going forward, the knowledge we achieve when participating in research projects enables us to make the best possible offering to our customers,” Olofsson concludes.

Scania believes that hydrogen will play a role in the transport system, learning a lot from early tests and these efforts continue. However, a significant role for hydrogen is not imminent in the near future in transport.

SOURCE: Scania