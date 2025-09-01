Scania adapts its organisation

Scania today announces that the company is adapting its organisation to meet current conditions and future need

Scania today announces that the company is adapting its organisation to meet current conditions and future needs. A redundancy notice covering 750 positions has been issued in Sweden.

“Our world is changing rapidly through technological development, regionalisation and new market conditions. To remain strong in the future, we need to adapt, develop our ways of working, and review how we are organised. This is a difficult but necessary decision to strengthen Scania’s competitiveness and to continue leading the shift towards a sustainable transport system,” says Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania.

The changes affect two parts of the organisation: HR, People & Culture, and the commercial units. As a result of these restructurings, Scania has issued a redundancy notice for 750 positions in Sweden, of which approximately 400 are within HR, People & Culture and 350 within the commercial units, Sales and Marketing and Commercial Operations central functions. The notice does not include blue-collar employees.

“Our goal and responsibility is to carry out this transformation respectfully and effectively for all our employees, while at the same time building an organisation better prepared for the future,” says Jeanna Tällberg, Executive Vice President and Head of People and Culture at Scania.

Union consultations are now ongoing, and the process is being conducted with care and respect for all those affected.

SOURCE: Scania