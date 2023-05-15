Scaling high performance EV battery production: Cellforce chooses Siemens Xcelerator

Cellforce selects Siemens Xcelerator open digital business platform to produce premium-segment EV batteries

High-end battery manufacturer Cellforce and Siemens have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding with the aim to enter a strategic partnership. Cellforce develops and manufactures high performance Li-Ion battery cells for the automotive market utilizing advanced battery materials and cutting-edge production technologies.

Siemens will become Cellforce’s preferred supplier in automation and digitalization technology, speeding up completion of the Cellforce gigafactory in Reutlingen, Germany. Both companies will join forces to enhance battery design, manufacturing process and building operations, from production design, planning and simulation; product design and simulation to the automation of the entire production process.

Both companies will also work together to create a sustainable, comfortable and safe working environment with Siemens building management technology and energy performance services.

Siemens will provide a broad range of solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, including Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), industrial Edge computing, and tools for IT/OT connectivity, fire safety and security, measurement and control technology to enhance energy optimization for the carbon net-zero battery cell factory.

Siemens’ comprehensive end-to-end solution will support Cellforce to produce highperformance batteries at scale, while meeting throughput, cost, and sustainability targets.

“End-to-end digitalisation of design and production is key for a commercially successful battery cell production with the lowest CO2 footprint in Germany,” said Dr. Markus Gräf, COO of Cellforce.

Siemens strengthens its technological leadership in fast-growing battery market

With this strategic agreement, Siemens is expanding its footprint in the battery manufacturing industry. The company has recently signed several partnerships with leading companies, demonstrating its deep domain know-how in this dynamic and fast-growing market.

Premium batteries require premium technology – Siemens technology,” said Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, and CEO Digital Industries. “This is why Siemens is supporting with its technological leadership in the battery market this partnership.”

SOURCE: Siemens