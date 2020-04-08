ŠKODA: SCALA and KAMIQ buyers appreciate top infotainment features including Virtual Cockpit, Amundsen navigation system and DAB

With the ŠKODA SCALA and KAMIQ city SUV, the Czech automaker has introduced systems of the new, third generation of the Volkswagen Group’s modular infotainment system. Thanks to a built-in eSIM, for example, the two compact models are always online, and the digital voice assistant Laura provides support for navigation, infotainment and telephony. KAMIQ customers, in particular, appreciate top equipment features such as the Amundsen navigation system and the Virtual Cockpit. Around one in two vehicles in the two compact ŠKODA model series delivered is also equipped with DAB digital radio reception.

European-wide the ŠKODA SCALA and KAMIQ are among the leaders in infotainment and connectivity in their vehicle segments, offering state-of-the-art technology, innovative applications and mobile services. With the built-in eSIM, they are always online, and navigation, infotainment and telephony can be operated with the help of the digital speech assistant Laura, who also understands complete spoken sentences. The displays of the top infotainment system Amundsen with its 9.2-inch screen and 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit are among the largest in the respective vehicle segment.

High demand for top equipment features in the KAMIQ city SUV

With ŠKODA KAMIQ in particular, many customers are taking advantage of the top equipment features of the modular infotainment system. 52% of the city SUVs from Mladá Boleslav were equipped with the optional Virtual Cockpit in 2019. It can be individually configured and offers five different views – from the Classic layout, each with a large speedometer and rev counter, to the Basic, Modern and Sport versions, as well as the Extended layout, which integrates the map of the navigation system over a large area. 41% of KAMIQ buyers also opted for the top infotainment system Amundsen with online-supported navigation. 49% of all KAMIQs delivered came with the 8-inch Bolero infotainment system on board. A total of 65% receive radio programmes digitally via DAB. In almost a third of the vehicles (27%), the smartphone is charged inductively and connected to the infotainment system via the optional Phone Box. 95% of KAMIQs delivered came with SmartLink, of which 60% were wired version and 40% was wireless SmartLink.

ŠKODA SCALA buyers appreciate the excellent price-performance ratio of the spacious hatchback model. For them, benefit orientation plays a more significant role in the vehicle configuration than for drivers of the stylish KAMIQ city SUV. 50% of all SCALA vehicles rolled off the production line in 2019 with the Bolero infotainment system, 28% of customers chose the Amundsen system. Some buyers also ordered the Virtual Cockpit, which was installed in 34% of all SCALAs. The Phone Box was installed in a quarter of all SCALAs, and more than half of the vehicles benefit from digital radio via DAB. 90% of SCALAs delivered came with SmartLink.

Superior sound high on the agenda

Great sound was in demand among drivers of both ŠKODA compact models. 81% of all SCALA and 89% of all KAMIQs delivered in 2019 had eight speakers. ŠKODA’s optional sound system, which one in twelve KAMIQ buyers chose for their city SUV, meets even higher demands. It offers a 405W output and features an additional central speaker on the dashboard and a subwoofer in the spare wheel well in the boot. Different sound profiles can be selected with the ŠKODA sound system, and the sound can also be freely configured via a 5-band equalizer. The sound can also be adjusted to the number and respective seating positions of the passengers; an external amplifier processes the signal with a digital processor separately for each of the ten speakers.

