Save the date: online world premiere of the new Audi A3 Sportback

Audi is going to broadcast the world premiere of the new Audi A3 Sportback online. Interested parties can follow the presentation on March 3 at 9:50 am (CET) on Audi MediaTV as well as Audi’s social media channels.
The Audi A3 gave rise to the segment of premium compacts in 1996. It is the most successful model of its class to date, having sold more than 5 million vehicles. Audi wants to continue this success story with the fourth generation of the A3. Systematic electrification is naturally an integral part of this. “Plug-in-hybrid models are a central element in our electric offensive,” says Bram Schot, Chairman of the Audi Board of Management. “We are offering a mild-hybrid and a plug-in-hybrid version of the A3 this year. This means that systematic electrification of our model range has now reached the compact class as well.”
To mark the online world premiere, Audi will transmit a roughly 10-minute long program to give potential customers an exclusive look. Moderator Tyron Ricketts will guide viewers through the event and offer a look at the brand’s electrical future with the presentation of the Audi e-tron S models. After the world premier has concluded, additional TV footage will be available at www.audimedia.tv. The following channels will transmit the event online:
Audi MediaTV: www.audimedia.tv (German and English, link provided for embedding the live stream in other websites)
via smart TVs and Apple TV through the Audi MediaTV app
on the Facebook pages @Audi.AG and @AudiDE
on the YouTube channel @Audi
on Twitter @AudiOfficial
on the LinkedIn page @Audi AG
