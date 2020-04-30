Save the date: Livestream of TMC’s FY2020 financial results on May 12

On May 12, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) will livestream its financial results press conference for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

   April 30th, 2020

On May 12, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) will livestream its financial results press conference for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The financial results themselves will be disclosed at 13:10 JST.

Refresh the page at 13:15 JST on May 12 to view the embedded livestream (if the video box does not appear, clear your browser cache and try again).

Livestream Details

Date May 12, 2020 (the press conference will be streamed from Tokyo)
Time by region
Tokyo
13:15 to 14:55 JST
Brussels
06:15 to 07:55 CEST
Plano, TX
23:15 (May 11) to 00:55 CST
Livestream link
Session 1 (13:15-14:00)
https://youtu.be/1FPH3PdRQ6w
Session 2 (14:10-14:55)
https://youtu.be/H9W3vZaH1TI

(The stream will also be embedded in this page.)
Languages English and Japanese
Agenda and speakers
Session 1 (13:15-14:00)Overview of financial results
14:00-14:1010-minute intermission
Session 2 (14:10-14:55)Remarks from President Akio Toyoda

Notes

  1. The conference will be divided into two consecutive sessions with a 10-minute intermission in between.
  2. The ending time is subject to change depending on circumstances.
  3. The video will be made available on demand shortly after the livestream.

SOURCE: Toyota

Close
Close