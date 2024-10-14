Save energy, increase power and efficiency: high-performance PPA by BASF for next-generation IGBT semi-conductors

Tailored Ultramid® Advanced N3U41 G6 enhances robustness, long-term performance and reliability of IGBTs

For next-generation power electronics, BASF has developed a polyphthalamide (PPA) that is especially suited for manufacturing housings of IGBT (insulated-gate bipolar transistor) semi-conductors. Ultramid® Advanced N3U41 G6 addresses the growing demand for high-performance, reliable electronic components for e.g., electric vehicles, high-speed trains, smart manufacturing and the generation of renewable energy. Semikron Danfoss, a global technology leader in power electronics, now uses the BASF PPA as housing in its Semitrans 10 IGBT which can be installed in inverters of photovoltaic and wind energy systems. Due to its outstanding chemical resistance and dimensional stability, the Ultramid® Advanced N grade enhances the robustness, long-term performance and reliability of these IGBTs, thus meeting growing needs for energy saving, higher power density and increased efficiency. IGBTs enable efficient switching and control of electrical circuits in power electronics.

“IGBTs are a key element of modern electronics, particularly in the renewable energy sector,” explains Jörn Grossmann from research and predevelopment at Semikron Danfoss. “IGBTs must operate at higher temperatures while maintaining long-term stability and performance. The Semitrans 10 has set a new benchmark for performance and efficiency benefiting from the unique properties of BASF’s PPA. We chose this material because of its extraordinary electrical isolation even in harsh environments and because of its excellent robustness against short-term temperature peaks in the assembly process.” The combination of high-performance material and smart design allows for faster switching speeds, lower conduction losses, and improved thermal management, thus addressing key needs in power electronics.

In today’s IGBTs, BASF’s proven Ultradur® (PBT: polybutylene terephthalate) is widely used. The new PPA is designed to meet the stringent requirements of next- generation IGBTs for rapidly evolving power electronics. They demand materials that can withstand higher temperatures, provide sustained electrical insulation, and maintain dimensional stability under challenging environmental conditions like humidity, dust and dirt. The laser-sensitive Ultramid® Advanced N3U41G6 with non- halogenated flame retardant combines high thermal stability with low water uptake and excellent electrical properties. It is characterized by a high CTI (Comparative Tracking Index) of 600 (acc. to IEC 60112): This supports miniaturization of IGBTs by lower creepage and better insulation than materials so far used for power switches. The UL-certified grade shows an excellent electrical RTI (Relative Temperature Index) value of 150°C.

“BASF’s PPA compound is globally available and ready for sampling”, says Jochen Seubert, senior application expert for power electronics at BASF. “Backed by our customer-focused technical support in part development, we expect this innovative material to significantly contribute to the advancement of power electronics, supporting the global transition to renewable energies.” For manufacturing of IGBTs, the BASF PPA is compatible with potting materials used to assemble the semi- conductors with metal pins and clamps after injection molding.

SOURCE: BASF