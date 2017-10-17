Save the date: World premiere of the Audi A7 Sportback on livestream

In the new Audi Design Center in Ingolstadt, Audi is to present the sporty side of the luxury class: the new A7 Sportback. With this four-door coupe, Audi is keeping the design promise previously seen in the prologue studies. The Gran Turismo is the essence of the new Audi design language. Friends and fans of the brand all over the world will see the new model unveiled live on www.audimedia.tv at 7:00 p.m. (CET) on October 19.

Audi will stream the event live via satellite, on the internet and via smart TV. A recording and additional TV footage will be available after the event at www.audimedia.tv.

World premiere of the Audi A7 on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. (CET)