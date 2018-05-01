Home > News Releases > Save the date: Live stream of TMC’s FY2018 financial results on May 9

Save the date: Live stream of TMC’s FY2018 financial results on May 9

May 1, 2018

On May 9, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) will live stream its financial results press conference for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. The financial results themselves will be disclosed at 13:25 JST.

Live stream details

Date
May 9, 2018 (the press conference will be streamed from Tokyo)
Time by region
  • Tokyo13:30 to 15:15 JST
  • Brussels06:30 to 08:15 CEST
  • Plano, TX23:30 (May 8) to 01:15 CST
Note 1
The conference will be divided into two consecutive sessions with a 15-minute intermission in between.
Note 2
The ending time is subject to change depending on circumstances.
Live stream link

(The stream will also be embedded in this page.)

Languages
English and Japanese

Agenda and speakers

Session 1 (13:30-14:15)Overview of financial results

14:15-14:3015-minute intermission

Session 2 (14:30-15:15)Remarks from the president

Technical notes
  • Refresh the page at 13:30 JST on May 9 to view the embedded live stream (if the video box does not appear, clear your browser cache and try again).
  • The video will be made available on demand shortly after the live stream.
