Save the date: Live stream of TMC’s FY2018 financial results on May 9

On May 9, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) will live stream its financial results press conference for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. The financial results themselves will be disclosed at 13:25 JST.
Live stream details
- Date
- May 9, 2018 (the press conference will be streamed from Tokyo)
- Time by region
-
- Tokyo13:30 to 15:15 JST
- Brussels06:30 to 08:15 CEST
- Plano, TX23:30 (May 8) to 01:15 CST
- Note 1
- The conference will be divided into two consecutive sessions with a 15-minute intermission in between.
- Note 2
- The ending time is subject to change depending on circumstances.
- Live stream link
-
- Session 1 (13:30-14:15)https://youtu.be/ScD793hcOm8
- Session 2 (14:30-15:15)https://youtu.be/wf95HVnBVVA
(The stream will also be embedded in this page.)
- Languages
- English and Japanese
Agenda and speakers
Session 1 (13:30-14:15)Overview of financial results
14:15-14:3015-minute intermission
Session 2 (14:30-15:15)Remarks from the president
- Akio Toyoda, President, TMC
- Koji Kobayashi, Executive Vice President, TMC
- Masayoshi Shirayanagi, Senior Managing Officer, TMC
- Technical notes
-
- Refresh the page at 13:30 JST on May 9 to view the embedded live stream (if the video box does not appear, clear your browser cache and try again).
- The video will be made available on demand shortly after the live stream.