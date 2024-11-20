Savart Motors: Leading the charge toward a more sustainable future for electric vehicles in Indonesia

Indonesia has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. Electric vehicles (EV) and e-mobility technologies are crucial in this transition

Indonesia has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. Electric vehicles (EV) and e-mobility technologies are crucial in this transition.

With nearly 130 million motorcycles on its roads, Indonesia boasts the world’s third-largest motorcycle market. However, emissions from these vehicles significantly impact air quality and contribute to climate change. To address this issue, Indonesia aims to have 13 million electric two-wheelers on the streets by 2030. This ambitious initiative is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution while promoting eco-friendly commuting.

Indonesia also has the potential to become a leading EV production hub in ASEAN, particularly for two-wheelers. This includes insights into the evolving EV charging ecosystem and dynamic government incentive policies that support the local EV industry.

Homegrown solutions expediting decarbonization efforts in Indonesia

To achieve decarbonization, Indonesia is focusing on two key-areas: the electrification of transportation and the transition to clean electricity. Despite the challenges, Indonesia has the capacity to address them. The country’s natural resources, including abundant nickel reserves, further strengthen for EV batteries.

To achieve decarbonization, Indonesia focuses on electrifying transportation and transitioning to clean energy. Despite challenges, the country is equipped to overcome them with its resources and expertise. SAVART Motors, established in 2018, exemplifies Indonesia’s progress in this sector. SAVART Motors operates a dedicated R&D facility in Mojokerto, East Java, where it develops advanced electric scooters tailored for Indonesia’s roads and riding culture. The company recently achieved a significant milestone with a 74.27% TKDN verification. Which measures the domestic component level in goods and services produced in Indonesia. From concept to production, their engineers create cutting-edge technology tailored to domestic riders’ needs.

Collaborating with global technology companies to bolster EV manufacturing capabilities

Electrification and AI-powered technologies are fundamentally transforming transportation. To build out EV R&D and manufacturing capabilities, local EV makers are turning to global technology companies. To access advanced EV technologies from global leaders, Savart Motors has collaborated with Arrow Electronics. Arrow has been instrumental in assisting SAVART Motors to enhance their design processes, speed up production, and expand operations efficiently. All while upholding their commitment to quality and innovation.

Arrow’s technology portfolio includes smart IoT connectivity modules, microprocessors, sensors, and automotive-grade silicon carbide Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), making Arrow a trusted technology supplier for Savart Motors. In addition to enhancing SAVART Motors’ internal R&D efforts, Arrow has provided engineering support and guidance on system integration, including adaptive user interfaces, intelligent vehicle control units, AI-based user profiling, keyless and fingerprint security access, and smart battery management systems. This collaboration has provided SAVART Motors with the engineering capabilities and supply chain services needed to scale efficiently while upholding their commitment to quality and innovation as a homegrown Indonesian brand.

Looking toward a more sustainable future

Indonesia is poised to electrify its transportation sector. To achieve the broader vision, the transportation industry needs to continue building out EV charging infrastructure and developing in-country manufacturing facilities. By fostering vertical integration, local companies can reduce costs and improve production efficiency. Together, we can not only build a strong domestic EV ecosystem, but more importantly, lead the charge toward a more sustainable future.

