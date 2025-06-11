Satélite Norte trials Viasat Digital Bus solution in Brazil

One of the major Brazilian bus operators has successfully completed preliminary tests and is offering Viasat’s Digital Bus solution, which provides high-speed, reliable satellite Wi-Fi to its passengers

Viasat, Inc., a global leader in satellite communications, today announced Satélite Norte has become the first operator to trial its new Digital Bus solution allowing the major transport operator to provide high-quality passenger experiences using satellite and cellular connectivity.

Following a successful test phase the solution is now being used by Satélite Norte vehicles between Goiânia, state of Goiás, and São Paulo, more than 500 miles away in the country’s southeast. With travelers across Brazil and many other countries relying on buses where rail or air routes are either too expensive or unavailable, Digital Bus offers reliable, high-speed satellite connectivity across remote locations.

Digital Bus features a passenger portal which allows travellers to access Wi-Fi quickly and intuitively. This also enables bus operators to implement monetization strategies through targeted and dynamic advertising, as well as gather passenger feedback and insights. Digital Bus is powered by customizable, managed satellite and cellular connectivity and provides operators with an operational intelligence platform to monitor the system and other datapoints from their vehicles.

Waldir Sampaio, Executive Director of Satélite Norte, said: “We are very pleased with the performance during the test phase, especially the connection stability in more remote areas. Our partnership with Viasat aligns perfectly with our mission to offer comfort, innovation, and a differentiated experience to our passengers. We believe that high-quality onboard connectivity will become a competitive advantage and add even more value to our luxury route between Goiás and São Paulo.”

Andy Kessler, Vice President, Enterprise and Land Mobile, Viasat, said: “Across many regions of the world buses are a key transport link – particularly in places where air travel is expensive, and rail routes are lacking. After launching Digital Bus earlier this month, we are proud to partner with Satélite Norte to bring our Digital Bus solution to Brazil. Together, we’re proving that reliable connectivity is transforming the passenger experience and helping operators digitize and elevate their entire operation. As premium road travel continues to grow, internet access is no longer a luxury, it’s an essential part of the journey.”

SOURCE: Viasat