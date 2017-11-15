Santosh Kulkarni, Vice President & Industrial Sector Leader – India / South Asia, IBM, confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Santosh Kulkarni, Vice President & Industrial Sector Leader – India / South Asia, IBM, has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Pune.

Kulkarni has been with IBM for the last 15 years before which he worked for Tata Motors. He has worked for various clients mainly in the industrial sector both in India and overseas in his various roles. His current complex portfolio includes client engagements in automotive, A&D, metals and mining, oil & gas, EC&O and electronics.

In his current role, he leads the industrial sector for IBM for India/South Asia. He runs a very strong portfolio of client engagements covering enterprise applications, analytics, IoT, mobile, Cloud and core business consulting.

Kulkarni has worked in several countries including South Africa, Japan, Australia, China, Singapore and the US for various clients and he has lead cross-cultural teams for transformational engagements.

Kulkarni has presented a number of thought leadership papers in forums related to the industrial sector and is actively involved in CII, ACMA and SIAM forums.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

