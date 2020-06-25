Santiago in Chile renews its public transport system with 200 new high-capacity buses from Volvo

Chile’s capital city continues to renew its public transport system with high-capacity buses from Volvo. Transport services provider Subus has placed an order for 200 Volvo B8RLE articulated buses. This means that a total of 2850 Volvo buses will be operating in Santiago after the new vehicles that are delivered during the second quarter this year.

The new articulated buses, which can carry up to 180 passengers, will be part of Santiago’s mass transit system RED, which carries almost 6.1 million passengers daily. Here transport by bus, metro and train has been integrated to link together different parts of the city and surroundings in an efficient way. Of the 6200 buses currently part of the system, 2850 wear the Volvo badge, including the buses in this latest order.

“We’ve supplied buses and innovative solutions to Santiago’s public transport network ever since the system was integrated, and with our latest highly modern articulated buses we are continuing to make public transport both more efficient and more appealing,” says Alexandre Selski, Strategic Sales Director for Volvo Buses in Latin America.

The new Volvo B8RLE Euro VI articulated buses have been specified to meet Santiago’s demands on low emissions and high safety. For instance, they are fitted with Zone Management, which automatically limits the vehicle’s speed on roads with a high accident risk or where there are many unprotected road users. The new articulated buses are also equipped with electronically controlled disc brakes, electronically regulated air suspension, Volvo Fleet Management System and I-Coaching, which helps the driver to drive both safely and economically.

The chassis for these buses are built in Sweden and the bodywork is built by Marcopolo in Colombia.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses