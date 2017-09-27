Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager, NXP confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager, NXP has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Pune.

Sanjay is responsible for leading NXP’s business in India and ensuring local compliance with government and corporate programs and policies. He also leads methodology, quality and culture for the Automotive Microcontrollers & Processors (AMP) R&D in the organization. He is also the Chairperson for the innovation board (methodology, flows and tools) for BU Automotive across organizational units. He leads three R&D locations across India consisting of nearly 1,800 employees representing all NXP product groups.

Sanjay had started his career with Motorola and has worked in the wireless business, digital networking, industrial MCU and automotive sectors. He holds multiple U.S. patents in state retention within a data processing system and miller cap tolerant special clock tree elements.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at the The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

