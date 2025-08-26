Samsara launches pre-delivery installation program to streamline fleet technology deployment

Samsara establishes partnerships with Daimler Truck and Fontaine Modification, eliminating post-delivery downtime

Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced the launch of a new Pre-Delivery Installation program. This initiative enables the installation of Samsara’s devices prior to delivery through the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Daimler Truck North America LLC, or the aftermarket upfitter Fontaine Modification. Now, fleet customers can receive new trucks with telematics and cameras pre-installed and ready to use from day one.

“At Southeastern Freight Lines, we constantly seek ways to get vehicles on the road faster and more efficiently,” said Robbie McLain at Southeastern Freight Lines. “Through an early trial of Samsara’s Pre-Delivery Installation program, we received new trucks with Samsara hardware pre-installed via Fontaine Modification, which helped us to integrate the vehicles into operations immediately upon delivery, saving time and money.”

Key benefits of the Samsara Pre-Delivery Installation program for fleet administrators include:

Faster, turnkey vehicle delivery: Enterprise fleets average 20% fleet turnover annually, resulting in added time required to install new equipment. Through this program, vehicles arrive fully loaded with Samsara’s telematics subscription and hardware, including the Vehicle Gateways (VGs), AI Dash Cams, and the new AI Multicam.

Automated subscription activation: Subscriptions activate upon vehicle shipment to the customer, bringing hardware online prior to truck delivery and accelerating time-to-value and operational readiness.

Reduced administrative overhead: Select OEMs and upfitters can order Samsara hardware directly for the customer, streamlining procurement and provisioning. This removes extra steps for fleet managers and ensures devices are installed as part of the build, with proper documentation and support.

“Samsara’s new Pre-Delivery Installation program comes built-in as a standard feature,” said Jeff Faulkner, SVP Operations at Samsara. “By preloading Samsara’s hardware into vehicles before delivery, fleet managers eliminate installation delays and get vehicles on the road faster. Our collaboration with Daimler Truck and Fontaine Modification is essential to delivering this efficiency to customers, while also creating strong growth opportunities for both Samsara and our partners.”

Daimler Truck and Fontaine Modification help accelerate fleet readiness and unlock additional growth opportunities with Samsara

Daimler Truck North America, a leading maker of medium—and heavy-duty trucks, provides original equipment manufacturer-integrated Samsara hardware on Freightliner and Western Star trucks directly at their facilities through their own in-house upfitter, Custom Truck Services (CTS). Factory installation ensures every system meets OEM standards, delivering consistent quality while reducing handoffs, shortening lead times, and getting connected trucks into service faster.

“Installing Samsara’s telematics at our manufacturing plants ensures customers receive trucks with OEM-validated connectivity that’s consistent and ready to perform from day one,” said Michael O’Hearn, director of customer application engineering and Custom Truck Services at Daimler Truck North America. “By streamlining installation at the factory, we simplify delivery for customers and maximize uptime.”

Fontaine Modification, the leader in aftermarket commercial truck modification, will perform Samsara device installations at its multiple modification centers across the U.S., leveraging its engineering expertise and OEM relationships to provide high-quality pre-delivery installs tailored to each fleet’s needs.

“At Fontaine, our mission is to deliver ‘turnkey’ vehicles,” said Jamil Young, President at Fontaine Modification. “Working with Samsara allows us to upfit trucks with the advanced telematics technology that fleets demand – installed and ready to go. Through this program, we’re proud to help customers immediately start using their Samsara-powered vehicles to improve efficiency and real-time visibility.”

SOURCE: Samsara