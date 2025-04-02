Samsara launches Electronic Brake Performance Monitoring System (EBPMS) to help UK fleets meet new DVSA guidelines

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara"), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced the launch of its Electronic Brake Performance Monitoring System (EBPMS) to help fleet operators meet new guidelinesfrom the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which are coming into effect from April 2025

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced the launch of its Electronic Brake Performance Monitoring System (EBPMS) to help fleet operators meet new guidelinesfrom the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which are coming into effect from April 2025.

Under these guidelines, fleets are expected to carry out four laden brake performance assessments per year – conducted via roller brake tests (RBTs) – costing fleets time and money. However, by using a compliant EBPMS to demonstrate brake performance throughout the year, fleets could potentially reduce the need for multiple physical brake tests.

By continuously monitoring braking data, Samsara’s EBPMS – part of its new Smart Trailer solution – reduces the need for manual testing, helping fleets maintain compliance without unnecessary interruptions to operations.

“The introduction of EBPMS marks a major step forward for fleet safety and operational efficiency,” said David Gal, Vice President of Product and Engineering at Samsara. “Our new system enables proactive maintenance, minimising costly failures and vehicle downtime.

“By leveraging real-time data from the trailer’s electronic braking systems (EBS) via our Asset Gateway, fleet operators can proactively address braking issues before they become problematic, and could save fleets up to £1,200 per trailer a year.”

According to Fox Brothers – the Lancashire-based business with a fleet of more than 80 lorries specialising in the supply and haulage of aggregates and recycled materials – the new EBPMS system looks set to strengthen their compliance while ensuring their vehicles stay on the road for longer.

“We’re keen to implement Samsara’s new EBPMS solution across our trailer fleet to meet compliance requirements,” said Simon Colderley, Transport Manager, at Fox Brothers.

“Rather than taking trailers off the road for manual testing, being able to import performance data directly will make testing much easier – especially since our fleet operates nationwide,” he said.

Lee Wills, Director Conway Bailey Transport Ltd / RR Transport Ltdadded, “When the Samsara team promises something, they follow through. Samsara’s EBPMS will provide a one-stop solution for our Trailer compliance needs. The ‘plug and play’ nature of Samara provides simple and fast installation but also a single system for our Trailer information needs, as opposed to a confusing mix of individual systems.”

Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems

The new DVSA guidelines are part of a wider move toward technology-driven fleet management, with Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) also becoming mandatory for new trailers in the EU from July 2024. The UK, while no longer part of the EU, continues to follow many of the same vehicle safety standards, and TPMS adoption is expected to align with these changes.

Samsara’s TPMS, another component of its Smart Trailer solution, which is in open beta, continuously monitors tyre pressure and temperature, sending real-time alerts to fleet managers and drivers. This enables proactive maintenance, reducing the risk of costly breakdowns and ensuring vehicles remain safe and efficient while on the road.

Samsara’s Smart Trailer Drive in EMEA

EBPMS and TPMS are part of Samsara’s Smart Trailer solution, designed to help fleets boost efficiency, reduce costs and improve safety. Key features include:

GPS tracking with real-time visibility for both powered and unpowered trailers, enabling users to see trailer locations, movement history, and usage patterns 24/7.

for both powered and unpowered trailers, enabling users to see trailer locations, movement history, and usage patterns 24/7. Geofencing allows users to set up virtual boundaries around key locations such as depots, yards, and customer sites which trigger alerts if they’re moved without authorisation.

allows users to set up virtual boundaries around key locations such as depots, yards, and customer sites which trigger alerts if they’re moved without authorisation. Real-time alerts notify managers in the event of unauthorised trailer tampering, door openings, unexpected movements out of hours, or breaches in temperature or humidity thresholds.

notify managers in the event of unauthorised trailer tampering, door openings, unexpected movements out of hours, or breaches in temperature or humidity thresholds. Thanks to Samsara’s Connected Operation Platform , the Smart Trailer solution allows fleets to track their assets at scale across an entire trailer fleet.

, the Smart Trailer solution allows fleets to across an entire trailer fleet. Smart sensors installed on trailers that can detect security breaches and changes in ambient conditions. They can also provide key vehicle indicators such as tyre pressure and the condition of brake pads.

For fleet managers,the solution allows them to track their entire fleet via a single pane of glass, identifying underutilised trailers so they can make informed decisions about their trailer fleets.

SOURCE: Samsara