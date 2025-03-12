Samsara launches CTC Manager to simplify emissions compliance for fleets

New solution automates emissions testing and reporting to meet California Air Resources Board (CARB) Clean Truck Check (CTC) requirements

Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced CTC Manager, a new solution certified by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to streamline emissions compliance for fleets navigating the state’s regulatory requirements. With Samsara CTC Manager, organizations can remotely collect emissions data and automate their reporting processes to minimize downtime, reduce administrative overhead, and cut costs.

In January, California Air Resources Board (CARB) began enforcing new emissions testing requirements for heavy-duty vehicles to meet California’s Clean Truck Check (CTC) standards. Fleets operating in or entering California will need to conduct emissions tests twice annually, with testing intervals increasing to four times per year by 2027. While more frequent testing will help advance the state’s clean air initiatives, it presents logistical and financial challenges for thousands of fleets adjusting their processes to remain compliant.

Samsara has developed CTC Manager as its latest telematics integration to simplify emissions compliance for customers. With this solution, required emissions data can be tracked remotely via Samsara Vehicle Gateways and automatically transmitted to CARB for evaluation without the need for an in-person inspection. This will help reduce delays, disruptions, and fines or penalties by keeping vehicles on the road.

Samsara customer, City of Sacramento Public Works, has significantly reduced costs and time spent on vehicle testing since using CTC Manager. According to Alison Kerstetter, Fleet Manager at City of Sacramento Public Works, “Manually testing vehicles for the CTC would have been costly and time-intensive due to staff hours and equipment needs. With Samsara Vehicle Gateways already installed on all fleet assets, the decision to implement Samsara CTC Manager was easy. Now, the CTC can be conducted during daily operations.”

In addition, CTC Manager provides clear visibility into the emissions status of every enabled vehicle and centralizes this information within Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform. This ensures timely compliance with minimal administrative effort – ultimately saving time and maximizing operational efficiency.

“With the Samsara CTC Manager, we’re making it easier than ever for fleets to navigate California’s emissions requirements,” said Praveen Murugesan, Vice President of Engineering at Samsara. “By streamlining compliance through our platform, we’re helping organizations reduce downtime, stay productive, and actively support cleaner air in California. This empowers our customers to operate more efficiently and sustainably, driving meaningful progress for their business goals.”

CTC Manager is now available to customers across North America.

SOURCE: Samsara