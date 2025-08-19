Samsara kicks off multi-city safety summit, leading the conversation around AI-powered safety

Industry leaders, including American Trucking Associations, Together for Safer Roads, Marsh, and Samsara customers convene to share insights on critical trends impacting safety professionals

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today announced the launch of its Safety Summit Series, kicking off August 28, 2025, in Philadelphia and touring throughout North America. The multi-city roadshow will bring together industry leaders, customers, and partners to explore the future of AI-powered safety across physical operations organizations.

Amy Wilson, Director of DOT and Fleet Compliance at NexTier and featured speaker at Samsara’s previous Dallas-area summit, offers a glimpse into the valuable discussions and real-world applications attendees can expect from the upcoming events: “It’s one thing to see new fleet safety technology in action, but it’s even more valuable to sit down with other leaders and hear how they’re implementing it across complex organizations and overcoming similar challenges,” said Wilson. “It’s not just about streamlining processes; it’s about building a proactive safety culture based on real-world data.”

Summit agenda focused on AI, automation, and building a proactive safety culture

Partners, including American Trucking Associations, Together for Safer Roads, and leading insurance broker Marsh, will join select Samsara customers to discuss ways to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, optimize insurance strategies, and discuss emerging trends to build safer, more resilient, and more profitable fleet operations.

The 12-stop U.S. and Canadian tour will demonstrate how cutting-edge AI and automation can help attendees:

Predict and Reduce Risks: Learn how to reduce real-time crash risk with AI-powered cameras and Weather Intelligence.

Learn how to reduce real-time crash risk with AI-powered cameras and Weather Intelligence. Improve Driver Retention: Discover how automated safety coaching and training can help managers triage safety events and celebrate safe driving through recognition and rewards.

Discover how automated safety coaching and training can help managers triage safety events and celebrate safe driving through recognition and rewards. Protect Your Team: Explore tools like automatic check-ins, one-click SOS, and enhanced privacy settings to keep teams safe.

“Frontline workers face daily, escalating risks, from dangerous driving conditions to on-the-job injuries — with driving ranked among the top 10 most dangerous jobs in the U.S.,” said Johan Land, SVP of Product and Engineering at Samsara. “These summits will feature real-world use cases of organizations harnessing data and automation powered by Samsara to ensure every driver and frontline worker gets home safely.”

Summit dates, locations, and registration details

The Safety Summit will tour the following dates and locations:

August 28, 2025: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA September 4, 2025: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX September 18, 2025: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA September 18, 2025: Toronto, ON

Toronto, ON October 2, 2025: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN October 15, 2025: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL October 22, 2025: Denver, CO

Denver, CO November 12, 2025: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN December 3, 2025: Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, CA December 9, 2025: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ January 14, 2026: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL March 2026: Calgary, CAN

For more information and to register, visit the Samsara’s Safety Summit page.

SOURCE: Samsara