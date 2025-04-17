Samsara earns high praise from drivers for safety, protection, and ease of use

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara"), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today shared powerful new insights into drivers’ experience with its platform

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, today shared powerful new insights into drivers’ experience with its platform. In a new video, “What Drivers Love About Samsara,” drivers from around the world highlight Samsara’s unmatched impact, sharing how it increases their safety, provides coaching and protection against false claims, makes administrative work simple, and is reliable and easy to use.

Safety is critical for drivers, and a recent study found that accurate, AI-powered detection systems are the number one technology they want to help mitigate distractions while driving. Samsara’s AI-powered safety platform delivers this support, representing one of the many benefits that make it industry-leading and beloved by drivers. In fact, the Samsara Driver App holds the number-one spot in the App Store and Google Play with the highest driver ratings in the industry.

Samsara’s AI helps organizations understand the entirety of a driver’s experience on a trip, spot patterns of risky behaviors, and flag examples of safe and defensive driving. This means organizations can provide drivers with relevant, timely coaching — and just as importantly, recognize them for safe habits. This complete picture has helped organizations like DHL Supply Chain bolster its safety program and experience a 50% decrease in driver turnover.

Samsara is also leading the way in creating new, AI-driven methods to celebrate drivers. Its Positive Recognition capability exemplifies this by acknowledging and rewarding great driving in areas like safety, HOS compliance, and fuel efficiency. Organizations can personalize kudos with custom messages to further deepen relationships with drivers and strengthen their safety culture.

Drivers praise the Samsara Driver App for its simplicity, speed, and intuitive design. The app syncs duty status and simplifies processes for logging hours, completing forms, and accessing coaching. Drivers appreciate how the app improves their essential routines, saving them valuable time and reducing administrative burden. In one year alone, customers digitized more than 300M workflows with Samsara, helping to improve efficiency1.

The following driver testimonials illustrate the impact Samsara has on their experience:

“My priority is safety, and Samsara helps me get home safe to my family. Samsara helped me come out of habits I didn’t know I had before, and it made me a better driver, I can honestly say.” – Vanessa Veloz,Chalk Mountain Services

“Hands down, electronic logs have made my job so much easier. No more pen and paper—it’s all digital, which means that I never have to second-guess whether I’ve missed something. Every truck has a tablet installed with the Samsara Driver App, and we can also access it from our phones. That means that the office can see our location in real-time, which makes communication much easier and more efficient.” – Stephen Cheeke,SLB Canada

“As a driver, I do feel safe with the cameras in the truck—it’s a lot safer than being by yourself. It’s like another eye for you.” – Lavoris Huff,Athens Clarke-County

“We used to have booklets and every day it would take more time when doing the pre- and post-trip paperwork. It’s easier using the tablet.” – Bryan Tovar,All Aboard America

“I take a lot of pride in my driving record, so to have a camera there recording what I’m seeing is great. It’s that extra set of eyes to be witness to some of those things out on the road, especially non-professional drivers at different levels and skill sets. It’s a sense of comfort for me.” – Kenneth Legue,MacEwen

“The safety score has been a runaway success. It’s given myself and other drivers something to compete over, I can’t count the number of times we’ve joked about beating each other’s score, it’s a fantastic system.” – Eddie Burns,Midland Tyre Services

“Samsara gives me peace of mind. And I know, if something goes wrong, I have somebody in my corner.” – Philip Francis,Lanes Group

Samsara’s positive reputation among drivers reflects the success of its customer feedback loop, which informs the development of its products and features designed to address drivers’ challenges and recognize their work. As G2’s number-one ranked fleet management platform, Samsara prides itself in being a strong advocate for improving the driver experience and helping to keep these frontline workers safe.

“Samsara’s products are built on an understanding that fleet managers want to empower, and drivers want to be trusted and supported, not micromanaged,” said Robert Stobaugh, Chief Operating Officer, GTM, at Samsara. “The feedback we hear from drivers and the thousands of positive reviews online speak to the impact of this approach. When drivers feel valued and supported with the help of Samsara, it creates a win-win scenario: safer roads, more engaged drivers, and stronger operations.”

1 Stat for FY25

