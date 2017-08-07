Sam Abuelsamid, Senior Research Analyst, Navigant Research confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Sam Abuelsamid, Senior Research Analyst, Navigant Research has been confirmed as a moderator at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Sam Abuelsamid is a Senior Research Analyst contributing to Navigant Research’s Transportation Efficiencies program, with a focus on automated driving, vehicle telematics, connected vehicles, mobility services, and advanced propulsion technologies. Trained as a mechanical engineer, Abuelsamid worked in the automobile industry for 22 years, helping to develop advanced braking and control systems and embedded software.

Prior to joining Navigant Research, Abuelsamid was the editorial lead for Ford Cars and Technology Communications, developing communications materials around several new launches, including the 2013 Fusion and the 2015 Mustang. As an automotive journalist, he reported extensively on a range of important stories, including the development cycle of the Chevrolet Volt, the launch of Tesla Motors, and the 2010 Toyota recall crisis.

From 2007 to 2010, he was the technical editor/technical director for GreenFuelsForecast and the technical editor for Autoblog and AutoblogGreen. He was, for many years, a principal engineer for TRW Automotive. Abuelsamid holds a BSc in mechanical engineering from Kettering University.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/autonomous-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.