Sales start for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Night Edition

A high-quality Night Edition of the V-Class is now available with immediate effect. The new special model of the popular people carrier from Mercedes-Benz emphasizes its distinctively sporty highlights with exclusive black design features. On top of this, AMG front and rear aprons as well as AMG trim elements in the interior come as standard.

The exterior of the Night Edition boasts black exterior mirrors, a radiator grille with two louvres in high-gloss black, exclusive AMG 19-inch 7-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in black, EDITION badges on the front wings and also tinted glass in the rear. Visual highlights in the interior include comfort seats in black nappa leather, a dashboard in a leather look finish – both with contrasting topstitching – floor mats with EDITION badges and a black roof liner. On-board convenience comes courtesy of the standard-fit Parking package with 360-degree camera, among other features. This enables easy manoeuvring and parking. Dynamic driving pleasure continues to be ensured thanks to the V250 d diesel engine with an output of 140 kW/190 hp (fuel consumption, combined: 7.5 – 6.8 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 199 – 179 g/km).

Pricing for the Night Edition starts at 55 260 euros – which is a saving of approx. 2300 euros compared with buying similar items of equipment individually. The V-Class Night Edition is available to order with immediate effect in Germany, with deliveries commencing from June 2018.

