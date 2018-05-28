Sales start for further Mercedes-AMG 53 models

With immediate effect the three new Mercedes-AMG models CLS 53 4MATIC+, E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé and E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet (fuel consumption combined: 8.9-8.8 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined respectively: 204-203 g/km) can be ordered. The centrepiece is the new electrified 3.0‑litre engine with twin charging, 320 kW (435 hp) output and an EQ Boost starter generator. The visual identifiers include the twin-blade radiator grille and the restyled rear apron with its classically round twin tailpipe trims. The newcomers will be at the dealers from August.

Data and prices of the three new models:

Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+ Mercedes-AMG

E 53 4MATIC+ Coupé Mercedes-AMG

E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet Cylinders/arrangement 6/in-line 6/in-line 6/in-line Displacement (cc) 2999 2999 2999 Combustion engine output (kW/hp) 320/435 320/435 320/435 at rpm 6100 6100 6100 Output from EQ Boost (kW/hp) 16/22 16/22 16/22 Max. torque

Combustion engine (Nm) 520 520 520 at rpm 1800-5800 1800-5800 1800-5800 max. EQ Boost torque (Nm) 250 250 250 Fuel consumption combined

(l/100 km) 8,9-8,7 8,8-8,7 8,9-8,8 CO 2 emissions, combined (g/km) 203-200 203-200 204-200 Emission class Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Euro 6d-TEMP Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 4.5 4.4 4.4 Top speed (km/h) 250* 250* 250* Prices starting at (euros)** 84.430,50 81.592,35 87.066,35 Price (euros) for Edition 1 model** 97.282,50

* electronically governed, with AMG Driver´s Package 270 km/h

**All information not binding retail prices for Germany including 19% VAT.

The 53-series models combine a powerful 320 kW (435 hp) output with a sporty style and high efficiency. The EQ Boost starter generator briefly provides an additional 16 kW of output plus 250 Nm of torque and feeds the 48 V on-board electrical system. It unites the starter and alternator in one electric motor and is integrated between the engine and transmission. This innovation as well as the intelligent charging via an electric auxiliary compressor and an exhaust gas turbocharger all have the same goal: to enhance the hallmark AMG performance and driving dynamics, while at the same time reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The extremely fast-shifting AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission, the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and the autonomous AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension also help to create the dynamic driving experience. The 48 V on-board electrical system is therefore paving the way for further hybridisation. The functions include boost, recuperate, load point shift, gliding and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.

Twin-blade radiator grille and round twin tailpipe trim elements

Visually, the new 53-series models have a distinctive unique look. The distinctive feature common to the models is the twin-blade radiator grille in silver chrome. AMG-specific side sill panels lend the 53-series models a more dynamic silhouette. Viewed from the tail end, it is the restyled rear apron with its classically round twin tailpipe trims which catches the eye. The spoiler lip on the boot lid is painted in the body colour, but is optionally also available in carbon-fibre.

The interior of the new AMG models welcomes passengers with model-specific, exclusive appointments, luxurious materials and significantly extended options. With the optional, fully digital Widescreen Cockpit the driver can select the display look in the three styles “Classic”, “Sport” and “Progressive” and configure the individually relevant information and views. The interior is rounded off with the new, standard-fit AMG performance steering wheel in nappa leather with individualisation options such as wood inserts in piano lacquer or DINAMICA microfibre in the grip area.

Exclusive Edition 1 for the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4MATIC+

From the time of market launch, the exclusive Edition 1 will be available for the CLS 53 4MATIC+ which boasts the COPPER ART interior design. The seat covers in black nappa leather have also been refined with copper-coloured contrasting topstitching, as have the instrument panel, armrests, centre console, door panels and piping on the floor mats. The trim elements and the centre console in carbon fibre with COPPER ART copper stitching plus the AMG performance steering wheel with Edition lettering also underscore the vehicle’s exceptional position. The luxurious character is reinforced by the ambient lighting with 64 colours, the Memory and Mirror Package plus the exclusive IWC analogue clock.

