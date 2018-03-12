On sale now, the all-new 2018 Audi RS 5 coupe joins the Audi Sport model line

The all-new 2018 RS 5 coupe builds on the heritage and success of the first generation, delivering even more performance, a refined design and everyday usability. As the newest model in the Audi Sport lineup, the RS 5 Coupe is on sale now.

Featuring a newly developed 2.9-liter V6 TFSI® biturbo engine and an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission, the RS 5 coupe melds efficiency and high levels of performance with a full-bodied RS sound. As with any vehicle that bears the RS badge, the RS 5 coupe includes motorsport developments and technologies that embody the Audi Sport motto “Born on the Track. Built for the Road.” New for 2018, the high-performance coupe delivers benchmark infotainment such as the available Audi virtual cockpit and advanced driver assistance systems including standard Audi pre sense® city and available adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam assist.

POWERTRAIN AND PERFORMANCE

The all-new 2018 RS 5 features a newly developed 2.9-liter V6 TFSI® biturbo engine, which compared to its naturally-aspirated V8 predecessor, delivers more power, and weighs 68 pounds less. The 2.9-liter V6 biturbo engine generates 444 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque, 126 lb-ft of peak torque more than the previous generation, and it is available between a broad range of 1,900 and 5,000 rpm. As a result, the RS 5 can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a class-leading 3.7 seconds, eight tenths of a second faster than the previous generation RS 5, and achieve a top track speed of 155 mph, or increased to 174 mph with the optional Dynamic plus package.

Similar to the S5 coupe V6 engine design, each of the two turbochargers on the 2.9-liter engine of RS 5 are positioned directly inside the “V” and generate a max buildup of 21.5 PSI. This compact configuration ensures improved engine responsiveness and performance. As for intake, the Audi valvelift system (AVS) changes the duration of the valve opening depending on the throttle and engine speed. To help increase engine efficiency and power, the V6 engine uses a centrally mounted fuel injector and a combustion method with shorter compression and longer expansion phases. This allows for a higher compression ratio of 10.0:1, further improving the engine’s efficiency and allowing for greater power and torque delivery.

DRIVETRAIN

The power of the biturbo engine flows through an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission with self-locking center differential that focuses on high levels of performance and acceleration. A traction control system manages distribution for maximum acceleration with minimal slip.

The standard quattro® all-wheel drive offers high-precision handling through active torque distribution to both axles. In regular driving situations, the system delivers 60 percent of the torque to the rear axle and 40 percent to the front. However, when needed, power can be redirected to the opposite axle, with up to 85 percent of torque to the front and up to 70 percent to the rear axle.

The standard quattro® sport rear differential with RS-specific tuning offers a dynamic driving experience by actively splitting torque between the wheels of the rear axle, with the ability to direct nearly all available rear torque to one wheel.

CHASSIS

The RS 5’s newly developed front and rear suspension allows for both a sporty driving experience and more comfortable ride for long distances. The redesigned front five-link suspension with lightweight construction offers greater steering precision and better handling through optimized steering-rack placement direct at wheel centers. With the standard RS sport suspension, the RS 5 coupe sits 7 mm lower than the S5 Coupe. RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control, which uses steel springs and adjustable dampers that are connected to one another via diagonal oil lines and a central valve, is also available. When cornering at speed, the valves regulate the oil flow in the shock absorber of the deflected outside front wheel almost immediately. This increases the support and reduces pitch and roll movements to improve the vehicle’s overall driving dynamics.

Drivers can customize their driving experience through the standard Audi drive select system which offers four distinct drive modes: comfort, auto, dynamic and individual. Each mode allows the driver to adjust the quattro sport differential, dynamic steering, and dynamic ride control (if equipped), in addition to being able to change gear shift points, steering and throttle response. Handling is also improved by RS-specific programming for the Electronic Stabilization Control (ESC) unit with wheel-selective torque control and an available sport mode. Also as part of the Audi drive select system, both with the standard RS exhaust system and with the available RS Sport exhaust, the driver can control the opening and closing of the exhaust flaps in order to hear more of the exhaust sound.

Available RS-tuned dynamic steering offers a variable steering ratio that adjusts based on vehicle speed and the Audi drive select setting. At higher driving speeds, dynamic steering helps to improve straight-line stability, and at lower driving speeds, a more direct steering ratio is used to help increase steering response for easy maneuvering. Additionally, unique to RS models, when in dynamic mode, dynamic steering locks the steering ratio at 13.5:1 for a consistent response.

BRAKES

Two brake systems are available on the new Audi RS 5 coupe, both offering outstanding stopping performance. RS steel brakes with cross-drilled discs and six-piston front brake calipers in black or optionally painted red, both featuring the RS logo are standard on the RS 5. Also available are carbon ceramic front brakes (as part of the Dynamic plus package) which offer weight savings and superior stopping power compared to the traditional steel brakes. The front and rear calipers on the carbon-ceramic brakes are painted in gray and feature the RS logo.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

The design of the new RS 5 Coupe draws inspiration from the distinctive racing details of the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO. The wave-design shoulder line underscores the athleticism of the coupe and the flared box fenders provide cues to the standard quattro® all-wheel drive, in addition to widening the body by 15mm on each side. At the front, the Singleframe® grille with the signature quattro script is wider and flatter than the A5 Coupe and larger air intakes in the lower bumper serve the engine’s need for cooling. Additional sporty accents on the rear include an RS-specific diffuser, large oval “RS” exhaust pipes, and a rear-lip spoiler.

Additional exterior design details include:

Standard 19-inch, 10-spoke-star design forged wheels with 265/35 summer performance tires

Auto-dimming, heated, power folding exterior side mirrors

Power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality

Standard full LED headlights with LED daytime running lights and LED taillights with dynamic turn signals

RS exterior elements including matte alu-optic exterior mirror housings, matte alu-optic front spoiler with quattro script, high gloss black side sills and rear lip spoiler, and wider front and rear fenders

Available Black optic package which includes 20” 5-arm-trapezoid design forged wheels with bi-color anthracite finish and 275/30 summer performance tires, a high gloss black exterior kit with quattro script and exterior side mirrors in the vehicle body color, or available 20” 5-arm-peak design milled and forged wheels in bi-color anthracite black matte finish with 275/30 summer performance tires

INTERIOR DESIGN AND INFOTAINMENT

Similar to the S5 Coupe, the RS 5 features the Audi brand’s hallmark wing-design wrap-around dashboard with driver-oriented interior with easy-to-operate controls and functions. From its S sport seats with RS embossing, flat-bottomed, perforated leather RS sport steering wheel and gear shift, and stainless steel pedals, the RS 5 Coupe is a sports car with a high degree of everyday practicality.

The all-new RS 5, while offering outstanding performance, also integrates benchmark technologies including standard Audi smartphone interface, which provides Apple CarPlay™ and Google™ Android Auto integration for compatible mobile devices, available Audi virtual cockpit and full color head-up display.

Additional interior highlights include:

Flat-bottom three-spoke multifunction sport steering wheel with RS badge and enlarged shift paddles

Heated, 12-way, contrast diamond stitched leather/Alcantara® S-sport seats with RS embossing, and power side bolsters and massage function

Available Fine Nappa leather seats with honeycomb contrast stitching and RS embossing

Aluminum, illuminated door sill inlays with RS 5 logo

Stainless steel footrest and pedal caps

Standard three-zone automatic climate control with digital rear display

Additional infotainment features include:

Available Audi virtual cockpit features a 12.3-inch display that delivers vibrant color at 60 frames per second with NVIDIA® quad core processing power. Specific to the RS 5 is a screen that displays information on tire pressure and temperature (when equipped with the Dynamic plus package), torque, horsepower, and g-forces. Additionally, when in manual shift mode, the tachometer becomes a shift indicator with a colored background that prompts the driver to upshift via the steering wheel paddle or selector level.

features a 12.3-inch display that delivers vibrant color at 60 frames per second with NVIDIA® quad core processing power. Specific to the RS 5 is a screen that displays information on tire pressure and temperature (when equipped with the Dynamic plus package), torque, horsepower, and g-forces. Additionally, when in manual shift mode, the tachometer becomes a shift indicator with a colored background that prompts the driver to upshift via the steering wheel paddle or selector level. Available full-color head-up display projects relevant driving information directly in the driver’s field of vision, in addition to an RS specific mode which displays oil temperature, lap times, and a shift indicator

projects relevant driving information directly in the driver’s field of vision, in addition to an RS specific mode which displays oil temperature, lap times, and a shift indicator Available Audi MMI® navigation plus with MMI touch features a completely redesigned menu structure and an all-new MMI search, which operates similar to an Internet search engine making text input simpler.

features a completely redesigned menu structure and an all-new MMI search, which operates similar to an Internet search engine making text input simpler. Standard Audi smartphone interface for compatible devices, which provides Apple CarPlay™ and Google™ Android Auto integration via USB connection, making smartphone interactions easier for the driver.

for compatible devices, which provides Apple CarPlay™ and Google™ Android Auto integration via USB connection, making smartphone interactions easier for the driver. Available Bang & Olufsen® Sound System with 3D sound featuring 19 speakers capable of producing 755 watts of pure, crisp sound.

Audi connect®

Audi connect® packages together all applications that help connect the vehicle with the internet, the owner and the surrounding infrastructure (active subscription required). Improved functions include online traffic info, weather updates, fuel prices, Apple Siri® Eyes Free integration for compatible devices, internet radio streaming as well as picture navigation, read-aloud personalized news headlines and Twitter® alerts, among other features.

Available in-car Audi connect® CARE features include:

Online roadside assistance and service interval notification

Automatic Crash Notification (SOS)

Manual Emergency Call (SOS)

Stolen Vehicle Locator

The Audi connect® mobile application has also been updated to support new remote services designed for the U.S. market which include Curfew, Speed, and Valet Alerts, remote lock and unlock capability and online car finder.

ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS

The RS 5 coupe includes many available advanced driver assistance systems that are designed to help drivers navigate the road and traffic with increased confidence.

Driver assistance systems include:

In the case of an impending collision, standard Audi pre sense® basic can intervene to help prepare the vehicle for impact. This process includes beginning to close the side windows and panoramic sunroof, and pretensioning the front safety belts.

can intervene to help prepare the vehicle for impact. This process includes beginning to close the side windows and panoramic sunroof, and pretensioning the front safety belts. Standard Audi pre sense city helps detect cornering and stationary vehicles as well as pedestrians, at speeds of up to 52 mph and can initiate full braking when a potential collision is detected.

helps detect cornering and stationary vehicles as well as pedestrians, at speeds of up to 52 mph and can initiate full braking when a potential collision is detected. Standard Audi side assist provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings.

provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings. Standard rear cross traffic assist (as part of Audi side assist) supports the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space. Indicator arrows in the MMI® display can inform the driver of approaching vehicles, and in critical situations, a warning tone and brake jolt can be applied, prompting the driver to stop the vehicle.

(as part of Audi side assist) supports the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space. Indicator arrows in the MMI® display can inform the driver of approaching vehicles, and in critical situations, a warning tone and brake jolt can be applied, prompting the driver to stop the vehicle. Standard Audi pre sense rear helps monitor the traffic following the vehicle and takes similar actions to Audi pre sense basic.

helps monitor the traffic following the vehicle and takes similar actions to Audi pre sense basic. Available adaptive cruise control with stop & go and traffic jam assist helps maintain a set distance from the vehicle in front, and brakes and accelerates as needed. Between 0-40 mph, traffic jam assist combines acceleration, braking and steering guidance, which can reduce the stress of driving in congested traffic.

and helps maintain a set distance from the vehicle in front, and brakes and accelerates as needed. Between 0-40 mph, traffic jam assist combines acceleration, braking and steering guidance, which can reduce the stress of driving in congested traffic. Available traffic sign recognition can detect speed limits and displays the information in the Audi virtual cockpit or driver information system.

can detect speed limits and displays the information in the Audi virtual cockpit or driver information system. Available Audi active lane assist observes lane markings and can provide gentle steering wheel warning vibrations if it’s determined that the vehicle is approaching the edge of the lane without signaling, and can steer driver back into their lane

observes lane markings and can provide gentle steering wheel warning vibrations if it’s determined that the vehicle is approaching the edge of the lane without signaling, and can steer driver back into their lane Available high beam assistant automatically switches between high and low beam to help produce the right light for a specific situation and helps increase visibility for the driver. The high-beam can be switched off when approaching vehicles are detected.

Pricing Detail:

Model year 2018 RS 5 Coupe starting manufacturer suggested retail prices:

MODEL 2018 RS 5 $69,900

*Prices above exclude $975 destination charge, taxes, title, options, and dealer charges.

Class leading 0-60 mph claim based on competitor data available at time of publication. Audi of America, Inc., defines the competitive segment as the 2018 Audi RS 5 coupe, 2018 BMW M4, 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG C 63 Coupe, 2018 Mercedes Benz AMG C 63 S Coupe, 2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 and the 2017 Lexus RC F models.

Always pay careful attention to the road, and do not drive while distracted.

Top track speed electronically limited in U.S. Obey all speed and traffic laws.

Tires are supplied and warranted by their manufacturer. Summer High-performance tires are designed for optimum performance and handling in warm climates. They are not suitable for cold, snowy, or icy weather conditions. If you drive under those circumstances, you should equip your vehicle with all-season or winter tires, which offer better traction under those conditions. We suggest you use the recommended winter or all-season tire specified for your car or its equivalent. These high-performance tires also may have a lower aspect ratio that aids performance and handling; however, in order to avoid tire, rim, or vehicle damage, it is important that the inflation pressure is regularly checked and maintained at optimum levels. Please also remember in making your selection that, while these tires deliver responsive handling, they may ride less comfortably and make more noise than other choices. Finally, these tires may wear more quickly than other choices.

Audi Navigation plus depends on signals from the worldwide Global Positioning Satellite network. The vehicle’s electrical system, and existing wireless and satellite technologies, must be available and operating properly for the system to function. The system is designed to provide you with suggested routes in locating addresses, destination and other points of interest. Changes in street names, construction zones, traffic flow, points of interest and other road system changes are beyond the control of Audi of America, Inc. Complete detailed mapping of lanes, roads, streets, toll roads, highways, etc., is not possible, therefore you may encounter discrepancies between the mapping and your actual location. Please rely on your individual judgment in determining whether or not to follow a suggested Audi navigation plus route.

See Owner’s Manual for further details, and important limitations about MMI touch.

Not all Audi smartphone interface features available on all operating systems. Standard text and data usage rates apply. These features require compatible device, operating system, and mobile apps. See mobile device and app providers for terms and privacy. “Android, Android Auto, Google Play, and other marks are trademarks of Google Inc. “Apple CarPlay” is a trademark of Apple Inc.

Connect PRIME services are optional, may require an additional subscription with separate terms and conditions, and should be used only when it is safe and appropriate. Trial or paid subscription required. Connect PRIME services require vehicle cellular connectivity and availability of vehicle GPS signal; certain services collect location information, see Terms of Service for information about how to disable. Online services are subject to change at any time. Google Earth features will not be available after December 2020 for Model Year 2018 & prior vehicles. Google Earth is a trademark of Google Inc.

Connect CARE services are provided with the support of authorized affiliated and third party service providers. Available on select models. Connect CARE services are activated prior to purchase or lease and do not require registration or paid subscription. Connect CARE services require vehicle cellular connectivity and availability of vehicle GPS signal; certain services collect location information, see Terms of Service for information about how to disable. Audi Connect services, including Connect CARE are subject to technologies remaining commercially available, such services are not guaranteed, and may not be available after December 2021. See Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and other details at www.audiusa.com/privacy and https://www.audiusa.com/technology/intelligence/audi-connect/connect-terms. Connect CARE services should only be used when it is safe and appropriate.

Roadside Assistance provided by an authorized third party service provider.

Stolen Vehicle Locator is for use by law enforcement authorities only. See Terms of Service for details.

The Curfew, Speed and Valet alerts should only be viewed when it is safe and appropriate. Always pay careful attention to the road, and do not drive while distracted. Smartphone message and data rates apply.

Always obey speed and traffic laws.

Car Finder requires Audi MMI connect app. Smartphone message and data rates apply. Do not use feature to locate stolen vehicle.

Driver Assistance features are not substitutes for attentive driving. See Owner’s Manual for further details, and important limitations.

Prices listed are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices and do not include destination charges, taxes, title, options, and dealer charges.

