Safety Under Pressure: Chery Battery Faces Indonesian Ocean for 53+Hours – Still Running!

On June 17, Chery commenced the second stage of its global safety challenge in Jakarta, Indonesia, focusing on the “extreme humidity” scenario within its six-dimensional safety evaluation system (heat, cold, dryness, humidity, high-speed, and rough terrain). This round focused on evaluating the moisture and corrosion resistance of the “Guardian Battery”, a key component of Chery Super Hybrid (CSH). The battery underwent a grueling 53-hour 51-minute saltwater soaking test, emerging with no leaks, short circuits, or thermal runaway. It retained full structural integrity and passed all electrical insulation checks. Even after installation, the battery delivered flawless performance—starting immediately on the first attempt and maintaining stable power output throughout the road test, achieving a perfect zero-failure result under extreme conditions.

Mr. Heri Prabowo, Head of the Sub-Directorate of Motor Vehicle Type Testing, Ministry of Transportation, and Mr. Christian Andersen, Notary, joined representatives from 80 top media outlets and industry KOLs to witness Chery’s high-performance hybrid battery demonstrating exceptional safety and reliability in extreme humidity conditions.

From 53-hour 51-minute extreme humidity challenge to road-ready: solving local driving anxieties

Technicians executed the experiment following rigorous testing procedures, beginning with the placement of the battery pack in a transparent testing chamber. Using a precision-controlled saltwater pumping system, the unit was gradually submerged to a depth of one meter. Prior to soaking, the battery pack underwent and passed three critical verification phases: insulation resistance testing, controlled soaking procedures, and comprehensive airtightness checks. The saltwater filling process required approximately 15 minutes, effectively replicating extreme environmental challenges including high-salinity corrosion and flash flood conditions caused by torrential rainfall. Following submersion, the battery pack successfully endured 53 hours and 51 minutes of saltwater exposure，far exceeding industry-standard testing durations, to evaluate its corrosion resistance capabilities and sealing system integrity. Throughout the entire testing period, TIGGO8 CSH’s battery pack demonstrated flawless operational stability. Observers confirmed the complete absence of electrolyte leakage, electrical short circuits, thermal emissions, or any other performance anomalies, validating its exceptional durability under these extreme conditions.

After nearly 54 hours of soaking, technicians promptly drained the saltwater from the testing chamber and carefully removed the battery pack for immediate inspection, which confirmed the absence of any structural deformation, casing fractures, or other physical compromises. The team then conducted specialized drying procedures exclusively on the battery pack’s external connectors before performing comprehensive re-evaluations of both its airtight sealing integrity and electrical insulation performance. Upon confirming all safety parameters met stringent standards, the battery pack was successfully installed in TIGGO8 CSH for immediate road testing. The vehicle demonstrated flawless initial startup with smooth and consistent power delivery throughout the acceleration cycle, showing no measurable degradation in battery performance characteristics.

Mr. Christian Andersen stated: “Chery’s battery passed the complete test cycle from saltwater soaking to road operation, meeting top global waterproof standards. These safety results demonstrate unquestionable reliability.

Guardian Battery: Comprehensive protection for uncompromising safety

TIGGO8 CSH battery pack’s success in passing these rigorous tests stems from Chery’s sustained R&D commitment to hybrid safety technology and its profound understanding of real-world driving challenges. The extreme saltwater soaking test conclusively validated the “Guardian Battery’s” IP68-rated waterproof capabilities—guaranteeing CSH model’s reliability during monsoon seasons and urban flood conditions.

To address the world’s most challenging environments—from scorching heat and tropical humidity to torrential rains and complex road conditions—Chery has engineered a comprehensive safety ecosystem through innovative core technologies. The proprietary PSS (Power Safety Switch) technology achieves an ultra-fast 2-millisecond power cutoff, effectively preventing collision-induced short circuit risks. With an exceptional operating temperature range spanning from -35°C to 60°C, the battery system maintains reliable performance whether facing tropical heatwaves or sudden temperature drops. The integrated 24/7 real-time health monitoring system provides millisecond-level risk alerts while continuously tracking battery status. Further protection comes from TIGGO8 CSH’s 0.8mm high-strength steel underbody armor with 780MPa tensile strength, offering robust defense against flying debris and undercarriage impacts. Together, these technologies form a complete safety matrix that delivers all-scenario protection against water, fire, extreme heat, collisions, corrosion, and electrical leakage.

Human-centric design: Ensuring exceptional travel experiences

As the flagship model of the TIGGO8 series, TIGGO8 CSH goes beyond safeguarding passengers—it elevates every journey with thoughtful comfort and versatility. The vehicle’s spacious “5+2” seating layout and advanced V2L capabilities drew significant attention at the event. Engineered for relaxation, the second and third rows offer flexible configurations with a commanding 170cm seating height, ensuring ample legroom and headspace for all occupants. With the third-row seats folded flat, the cargo area expands to a generous 1,930 liters—easily accommodating travel gear—while 36 intelligently placed storage compartments keep essentials organized. Further enhancing outdoor adventures, TIGGO8 CSH features a robust 3.3kW V2L system, capable of supporting household appliances like electric grills, lighting, and projectors. Whether hosting a family barbecue or an open-air cinema night under the stars, this innovation transforms every trip into a seamless, connected experience.

Committed to safety excellence, Chery continuously elevates technological innovation with user-centric engineering, benchmarking against industry leaders like Volvo through rigorous global safety challenges. Prior to the battery safety test in extreme humidity in Indonesia, TIGGO8 CSH set a new industry benchmark in China by surviving an extreme “seven-vehicle stack” test—enduring 11.5 tons of roof compression for over 54 hours without structural compromise. As the second stage in Chery’s global safety challenge, the Indonesian battery safety test in extreme humidity further validated the brand’s safety technology. Looking ahead, Chery will conduct a rigorous underbody scraping test in the Mexican market. The champion model, TIGGO7 CSH, will take on the challenges of the region’s rugged highland terrain to verify the battery pack’s underbody protection in complex road conditions, as well as the system’s stability at high altitudes. Through these efforts, Chery aims to validate the safety performance of CSH and provide global users with safer and more reliable mobility solutions.

