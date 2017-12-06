More safety thanks to seamless images – Continental develops digital side-view mirror without split screen

The technology company Continental presents the next generation of its ProViu Mirror digital side-view mirror. The new version of the camera system now has only one single image – and it’s large, seamless and intuitive for the driver. The various images from the cameras mounted on the side of the driver’s cabin are displayed on the interior displays as one single merged image by ProViu Mirror. This increases the visible area and reduces blind spots.

“Instead of a one-to-one imitation of the traditional mirror, we’re now exploiting the full potential of camera monitor systems,” explains Dr. Michael Ruf, Head of the Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket Business Unit at Continental. “Thanks to the Merged View display, the driver has an even better overview of the current traffic situation. This comprehensive visual check makes a major contribution to anticipatory driving and helps prevent accidents. One major advantage of the previous version has been retained – reduced air resistance, meaning up to two percent less fuel consumption.”

More safety thanks to a new display

In the ProViu Mirror system, two cameras are mounted on each side of the vehicle, covering the areas of the main side-view, wide-angle and close-range mirrors. The images are transmitted to two displays on the right and left sides of the A-pillar in the cabin, so the camera images are permanently in the user’s line of vision.

Until now, the different fields of view captured by the cameras were displayed as individual images, one above the other. In the new version, the developers at Continental have merged the fields of view into one single image on the display, so the driver can always see the entire vehicle environment. The danger caused by not looking at a relevant field of view at the right time and overlooking other road users or obstacles as a result is therefore reduced. The new displays are larger and have an aspect ratio of 16:9. Continental has also continued to improve the image presentation: Thanks to full HD resolution, the images that the driver sees are now even more contrast-rich and detailed. The displays on the A-pillar can be optionally supplemented by a central display on the instrument panel that shows the area of the front mirror.

The digital side-view mirror will become even more intelligent in the future

“We have succeeded in displaying a particularly comprehensive image of the vehicle environment on the monitor, one that even exceeds the legal field-of-view requirements. This makes the driver’s work much easier,” says Tobias Schmalriede. Mr. Schmalriede is the product manager responsible for ProViu Mirror – and he’s already looking further into the future: “In a few years’ time, the digital side-view mirror will become even more intelligent. We’re already working on our system to ensure that the driver will have the relevant fields of view and the right information at exactly the right time.”

Improved aerodynamics ensure greater efficiency

ProViu Mirror meets the legal requirements for indirect visual displays (UNECE R46), the standards for camera monitor systems in compliance with ISO 16505:2015 and the standards for functional safety for road vehicles (ISO 26262). Continental will now industrialize the available basic version together with interested OEMs to match the specific requirements of their series. Here the displays are adapted to the cabin’s interior, the camera arms are adapted to the external geometry of the vehicles and aerodynamic studies are carried out – because with ProViu Mirror, commercial vehicles are not only safer, but also more efficient on the road. The installation of cameras on the geometry of vehicles also results in a major reduction in aerodynamic resistance. This advantage is also emphasized by the small size of the camera modules. Thanks to these aerodynamic optimizations, the camera monitor system can reduce fuel consumption by one to two percent, helping to optimize fleet cost efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Just one percent less fuel consumption equates with savings of around 2.4 fewer tons of CO 2 per year.

