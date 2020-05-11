Safety first: All-new Nissan JUKE awarded five-star ANCAP safety rating in Australia

The all-new Nissan JUKE will arrive in Australia with top safety honours, with the soon-to-launch SUV receiving a five-star ANCAP safety rating. The impressive result follows comprehensive testing overseas, where Euro NCAP also awarded the JUKE a full five-star safety rating.

Praising the JUKE as an “all-round safety performer”, ANCAP awarded Nissan’s newest SUV a perfect score for adult and child occupant protection in the side impact test, a perfect score for its child restraint installation assessment, and high scores in each of the other testing areas.

“We’re proud of the JUKE’s strong performance, and especially proud that so much of Nissan’s advanced safety technology will be offered as standard right across the JUKE range,” said Stephen Lester, managing director of Nissan Australia.

“With Intelligent Emergency Braking that can detect cars, pedestrians and cyclists, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and so much more offered on every model, we’re happy to say that safety is not an optional extra on the all-new JUKE.”

Excellent adult and child occupant protection

The JUKE’s perfect performance in the side-impact test crash test – where it scored a full eight out of eight – led Nissan’s newest SUV to a total 94 per cent in Adult Occupant Protection testing.

Two more perfect performances, this time in the dynamic test (side) and restraint installation assessment, saw the JUKE record an 87 per cent result in Child Occupant Protection.

The safety of any vehicle begins under the surface, and it’s here the JUKE shines, with its advanced reinforced structure that’s built with ultra-high-strength steel in key areas to improve rigidity, while also allowing the force of an impact to be absorbed and dissipated before reaching the passenger safety cell.

Careful use of these special metals has also allowed Nissan to improve visibility in another safety-critical area. The A-pillars between the windscreen and door frames have been made thinner, yet they still maintain their strength due to the strategic use of ultra-high strength steel.

Remarkable vulnerable road user protection

Safety extends to more than just the cabin, with the JUKE recording a score of 81 per cent in Vulnerable Road User Protection, a category that focuses on pedestrians and cyclists.

The Nissan JUKE features several active safety systems, including Intelligent Emergency Braking, which warns the driver and applies the brakes if the car anticipates an impact with a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist.

Like so much of the JUKE’s safety equipment, this system is standard across the range, not just on the higher grade versions, and ensures all drivers can enjoy the agile and fun performance of the JUKE without compromising on safety.

Advanced active safety systems

Of course, safety in the case of an accident is critical, but avoiding an accident altogether is just as important. And the JUKE also scored highly here with a 71 per cent rating, thanks to Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies.

As well as front, seat-mounted front-side and full-length curtain airbags, every JUKE model is fitted with advanced active-safety features created under Nissan Intelligent Mobility. These include Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Emergency Braking (including the capability to detect pedestrians and cyclists), Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning and Intelligent Lane Intervention, with the latter automatically employing the brakes to ease a wandering vehicle back into its lane.

Automatic LED headlights with High Beam Assist, a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Intelligent Driver Alert also appear as standard.

An Intelligent Around-View Monitor 360-degree camera system, which provides a 360-degree bird’s-eye view around the vehicle to give the driver confidence when manoeuvring in tight spaces, Moving Object Detection, Intelligent Cruise Control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring are also available on other trim levels.

The all-new JUKE will be available in Nissan dealerships mid-year, with full pricing and specification details to be revealed closer to its official launch.

To learn more about the all -new JUKE, visit https://www.nissan.com.au/vehicles/browse-range/juke/all-new-juke.html

SOURCE: Nissan