Safer roads, smarter fleets: Geotab and Vitality begin data-driven behavioural science joint venture

Geotab Vitality’ rewards safe driving in UK beta launch

Geotab Inc. and its affiliates (“Geotab”), the global leader in connected vehicle solutions, and health and wellness experts Vitality, have formed a joint venture to improve driver safety and well-being. In a first for the fleet industry, the new venture aims to reduce risk and support better road safety, bringing together telematics data with behavioural science.

As part of the joint venture, Geotab and Vitality are launching ‘Geotab Vitality’ in the UK today, a beta programme that rewards safer driving.

Geotab Vitality integrates Geotab’s AI-powered predictive collision risk analytics and benchmarking capabilities with Vitality’s behavioural science and ‘global driver status’. This status reflects a driver’s risk rating relative to the overall population of drivers who are similar to them, and is fully aligned to Geotab’s predictive collision risk model which looks at the leading causes of collisions. The new platform enables drivers to earn daily points when they drive safely, and rewards them when they achieve personalised weekly driving goals.

In this way, Geotab Vitality challenges the industry’s traditional model of penalising poor driving habits. Instead, it takes a positive approach, incentivising drivers to enhance their driving behaviours through rewards regardless of how they currently drive, or their skill level.

“This joint venture unites two purpose-driven leaders in their field to uniquely address the human side of fleet management,” said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President EMEA Geotab. “In today’s landscape, drivers face mounting pressures, from traffic congestion and encountering poor driving habits to demanding schedules. Ensuring their safety and enhancing their work day experience necessitates a blend of empathy and innovation.

“We see clear evidence of drivers’ openness to technological advancements, with 67% of British van and lorry drivers expressing support for new technology that helps improve overall driving performance. It’s a game-changer for drivers who can gain access to personalised insights and rewards, and for fleets who can now cultivate a culture of recognition to retain and reward their most valuable drivers.”

“Our joint venture with Geotab embodies shared value, creating safer roads for clients, lowering costs for businesses and fleets, rewarding drivers who drive well and creating safer roads across Europe for all,” said Francois Theron, Deputy CEO of Vitality Drive International. “Together, we are offering a unique and innovative solution, using technology to tackle a key challenge – improving driver behaviour to make our roads safer.”

Potential for positive change

Vitality is transforming insurance and associated industries across the globe, through its knowledge and understanding of creating and influencing positive behaviour change, to help people live longer and healthier lives. Its own Vitality Drive insurance programme, has seen members have 55% fewer claims and significantly lower road fatalities, compared to national averages. This will come together with Geotab’s expansive telematics network of over 4.7M vehicles and AI-powered predictive collision analytics to inspire and incentivise positive driving habits.

UK fleets will have access to an all-in-one behaviour change platform which uses Vitality’s science-backed toolkit to incentivise and reward driver excellence. The programme aims to stimulate lasting improvements in driver performance, reduce accident-related expenses and drive down fleet risks, creating safer, more efficient operations. Data from the EU’s Road Safety Report underscores this challenge, revealing that the cost of road crashes is estimated around €280 billion across Europe. Human behaviour emerges as the leading factor in collision risk and its associated costs accounting for 95% all road traffic incidents.

Geotab Vitality will empower organisations, providing data-driven insights using a positive driver coaching experience and nudge-based behaviour change and rewards mechanism, to reduce risk and lower expenses. In addition, the new technology and positive approach to coaching can help improve driver well-being, which alongside rewards, is expected to support driver retention and attraction for businesses.

More about Geotab Vitality

Geotab Vitality was launched in North America in February 2025 through an early adoption programme. Incentives drivers earn through the programme are redeemed for products, like coffee or gift cards from popular vendors, via an in-app “Rewards Mall”.

Geotab Vitality is currently integrated within MyGeotab, with planned expansion to Geotab Drive later this year, offering a comprehensive, end-to-end safety solution for fleets.

“This is just the first step,” added Kulperger. “The combined strength of Geotab and Vitality positions us to lead the industry to improve driver behaviour through positive, and data-driven coaching strategies. We’re excited about future opportunities with Vitality to further expand our collaboration into sustainability, efficiency and maintenance innovations.”

Geotab Vitality’s beta programme is available in all EU and UK countries with existing Geotab operations.

SOURCE: Geotab